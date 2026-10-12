Residents offeredto meet new healthcare providers

Sampson Regional Medical Center administators say they are expanding access to primary care and women’s health services with the addition of six new providers over the past year, an effort hospital officials say is aimed at giving local residents more options for receiving care closer to home.

To help introduce those providers to the community, hospital staff will host a Meet and Greet on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at R&R Kitchen & Taproom, on Clinton’s Fayetteville Street, offering residents an opportunity to meet the providers, ask questions and learn more about the services available locally.

Morgan Shaw, director of Business Development at Sampson Regional, said the decision to hold the event outside a traditional medical setting was intentional, allowing residents to interact with providers in a more relaxed atmosphere before potentially establishing a patient-provider relationship.

“Healthcare is built on trusted relationships,” Shaw said. “We can advertise that we have new providers, share their photographs and list the services they offer, but those things cannot replace the value of sitting across from someone, having a conversation and getting a sense of whether that provider may be the right fit for you or your family.”

The six providers were recruited over approximately a year to help address gaps in family medicine and women’s health services. All are accepting new patients, according to Shaw.

The additions provide more options for residents who have struggled to find a primary care provider or have traveled outside Sampson County for medical services.

“For us, access to care means making sure that when someone needs care, we have providers available to care for them,” Shaw explained. “It also means giving patients choices so they can find a provider who is the right fit for their individual needs and their family.”

While recruiting six providers represents a significant step in expanding services, Shaw emphasized that recruitment is only part of the process. Establishing relationships within the community and encouraging providers to become invested in Sampson County are equally important.

The upcoming event is designed to help establish those connections, giving residents an opportunity to become familiar with the providers outside the time constraints of a medical appointment.

“Our providers get to meet people outside of the clinical setting, and our community gets to know a little more about the people behind the white coats,” Shaw noted. “That connection is important to us because we are working to build a healthcare team that is invested in this community.”

The expansion also broadens the range of care available locally. In addition to women’s health services, the hospital has recruited family medicine providers who offer obstetric care, creating opportunities for patients and families to develop long-term relationships with their health care providers through different stages of life.

“There is tremendous value in having a provider who knows you, knows your history and understands your family,” Shaw said. “Those relationships are built over time, and we hope this event can be the beginning of some of them.”

Keeping more medical services within Sampson County remains another priority for hospital officials.

For residents who must travel outside the county for appointments, accessing health care can involve taking additional time away from work, arranging transportation or finding child care. Shaw believes expanding local services can help reduce some of those challenges while providing patients with greater flexibility in choosing their care.

“Every time we are able to recruit another provider or expand a service locally, we have the opportunity to remove some of those barriers,” Shaw stated. “We want people to know that quality healthcare is available here. We want them to have choices here. And we want them to feel confident choosing to receive their care here.”

The recruitment effort is part of a broader approach by the hospital to identify gaps in local health care services. Through its business development efforts, Sampson Regional evaluates community needs, including services residents frequently leave the area to receive, and works with hospital leadership, medical staff and community partners to address those concerns.

Depending on the need, those efforts may involve recruiting additional providers, developing new programs or expanding existing services.

The addition of six providers represents one such effort, with the upcoming Meet and Greet serving as an opportunity to connect those resources with the people they are intended to serve.

“We identified a need for greater access to Family Medicine and Women’s Health, recruited providers to help meet that need, and now we want to make sure our community knows they are here and has an opportunity to get to know them,” Shaw explained.

Ultimately, hospital leaders hope the introductions will lead to lasting relationships between providers and patients while strengthening the availability of medical care throughout Sampson County.

“At the end of the day, our ‘why’ is our community,” Shaw said. “We want the people who live here to have access to the care they need, from providers they know and trust, without having to leave their community whenever possible.”