City approves church school, denies duplex

The Clinton City Council approved a zoning request for a new school within Holly Grove Holiness Church, rejected a proposal to convert a two-story home into a duplex and issued several proclamations during its meeting Tuesday night. The council also approved street closures for upcoming events.

Members of Holly Grove Holiness Church successfully made a zoning request before the council. The church building, located at 1519 Indian Town Road, currently serves as a church and operates a weekly day care.

A K-12 school was proposed to operate at the church from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Julius Simmons, pastor of Holly Grove Holiness Church, spoke about the request.

“We believe that God has put something in our heart,” Simmons said about the church’s vision to begin a school.“We have seen God be faithful,” the pastor added. “We have always wanted to support this community, we want to support our people, and we want a better education for our children. Most of all, we want to make sure that they know the name of Jesus, because we believe that is the most important thing that any one of us could ever have.”

A motion was made by Councilman Neal Strickland and seconded by Councilman Joel Rose to approve the request. The decision passed unanimously.

Duplex on

Johnson Street

A request to convert a single-family dwelling at 316 E. Johnson St. into a duplex was rejected by the council.

It was clarified that only minimal work would be needed to convert the top floor of the two-story building into a separate residential space.

One of the building’s previous residents noted that the top floor already received its own utility bills. The building was described as a multifamily dwelling. However, residents around Johnson Street voiced concerns.

“It just worries me to see a duplex coming on Johnson because it has traditionally been owner-occupied single-family,” noted ,” resident Anne Faircloth. “I just feel strongly that it stay single-family.”

The council then considered five standards regarding the proposed request, with the duplex, in the members’ opinion, not meeting the fourt.

All five standards had to be met for the request to pass.

First, if completed as proposed, it was agreed that the development would have complied with all of the requirements of its ordinance. Second, it was also unanimously agreed that use as a duplex would not materially endanger the public health or safety, and that, thirdly, the proposition would not have substantially affected the value of any adjoining property.

However, council members unanimously rejected the fourth standard, agreeing that a duplex would not be in harmony with the surrounding area.

The council also agreed unanimously on the fifth standard that the development would have been in general conformity with the land development ordinance adopted by council.

Mayor Pro-Tem Marcus Becton made the motion to approve the council’s ruling denying the request, and it was seconded by Councilman Holden Dubose.

Current and

upcoming events

Mayor Lew Starling proclaimed Oct. 4-10 as Fire Prevention Week, emphasizing that “there’s nothing more important.”

He also proclaimed Oct. 24 as World Polio Day and November as National American Indian Heritage Month.

The council also approved street closures Saturday, Nov. 21, for the Shriners Parade, as well as Thursday, Dec. 3, for Christmas in the City.