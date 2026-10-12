Local schools celebrateHispanic Heritage Month

Schools across the city and county have been in the spirit this week, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, with Sunset Avenue Elementary and Lakewood High School hosting an expo and spirit week, respectively, both highlighting the many facets of Hispanic culture.

Sunset Avenue

Elementary

On Wednesday, third-, fourth- and fifth-graders enjoyed live entertainment at lunch with a mariachi band, presented what they had learned about their chosen countries in Central or South America and welcomed their parents to eat lunch on the patio and attend the presentations.

After lunch, student presenters gathered in the gym, hallway and media center, where each class’s trifold board was on display. The boards offered colorful pictures of life in each country, with fun facts, drawings of native animals, and the country’s flag and colors.

English as a Second Language teachers Luz Ortega and Anna Parker worked to decorate the school with Hispanic flags and papel picado (decorative cut-paper) banners hanging from the ceiling throughout the school for the Hispanic Heritage Expo.

Ortega has been teaching ESL for 36 years, with 26 of those in North Carolina — 12 in the county and the rest at Sunset. Parker started teaching at Sunset in 2019, with 12 years total in education.

She shared that the expo had been months in the making, with decorating beginning last week.

“It’s been fun, but a lot of work has been put in,” the teacher stressed. “I’ll be glad to get back to teaching English as a Second Language,” Parker added, acknowledging her excitement about how the expo turned out but also her readiness to return to the day-to-day routine in her classroom.

“This has been a whole school effort,” Parker emphasized, highlighting head custodian Rosa Palencia, who, along with the full custodial staff, had been willing to go above and beyond to ensure the school was ready for the expo.

Lakewood High

At Lakewood, Spanish teacher Yadiraliz Hawks facilitated a door-decorating competition, morning trivia and spirit week — all to celebrate Hispanic heritage.

Each day had a different theme: Monday, represent your flag or country; Tuesday, Hispanic celebrity or character day; Wednesday, vaquero (cowboy) day; Thursday, jersey day; and Friday, neon day, with colors assigned by grade level — yellow for ninth, green for 10th, orange for 11th and pink for 12th.

Hawks, along with the international club, decorated the media center using trifold projects completed in her Spanish classes and displaying library books written by Hispanic authors or about Hispanic heritage.

“They asked me, can we put Hispanic books out?” Hawks stated as she showed off the media center. “I told them if there are any go for it,” she added, sharing that she was excited her students thought of the idea.

There were quite a few books displayed alongside the boards showcasing projects from Hawks’ Spanish classes. The teacher stressed how proud she was of her students and how involved they had been in celebrating Hispanic heritage at Lakewood.

Hawks shared similar thoughts about how much preparation the celebrations entailed, noting that the trivia and door-decorating contests will end next week at the close of Hispanic Heritage Month. That was why some doors were still in the process of being decorated, she explained, adding that the trivia contest was shared over the announcements each day.

“There are four hints, starting with the hardest, and they can call in when they think they know,” Hawks explained, pointing to the leaderboard that showed Mrs. Casiano’s class in the lead with 25 points.

Celebrating Hispanic heritage looks a little different at the elementary and high school levels, but both Sunset Avenue and Lakewood teachers ensured students were involved in the festivities, from mariachi music to trivia.