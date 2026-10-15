Gilmore takes oath

With his wife Ashley holding the Bible and his mentor, friend and N.C. Appellate Court Judge Jay Carpenter administering the oath, Robert Gilmore accepted the duties and responsibilities that officially make him Judicial District 5’s newest Superior Court judge during an Investiture ceremony Monday night.

Minutes later, from his place on the bench, a now robed Gilmore looked out over the packed second floor Sampson courtroom and thanked everyone for their support and their help along his journey.

“This is absolutely awe-inspiring and just as humbling as the first day I looked out into this room,” Gilmore said as he tried to quiet thunderous applause from a room filled with politicians, attorneys, judges, law enforcement, court personnel and residents from Sampson, Duplin, Onslow, Jones and other North Carolina counties. “As I look out into this courtroom, I see a room full of wonderful people and my heart truly swells with pride.”

Recalling the words his mother told him about his birth, Gilmore said, “I wasn’t even supposed to have made it home from Chapel Hill after I was born.” And, further quoting his friend and local attorney Ben Wright, he acknowledged that Wright was correct in his assessment that it was, indeed, a “long way from Keener to the bench.”

But on that road, Gilmore said, thanking friends, mentors, colleagues and especially his family, there had been support, love and many people by his side believing in him and pushing him forward.

Recalling his journey from elementary school to college, law school to the district attorney’s office, private practice to the bench, Gilmore acknowledged all the individuals, he said, had “picked me up, helped me fight the battle, carry me and pull me” along my way.

He praised Carpenter for being his mentor and for teaching him what it was to be a lawyer, a father, a husband and a judge.

“People have rallied around me … I am humbled by that and I am truly, truly thankful,” Gilmore said.

He said serving for the last six years as a District Court Judge for District 5 had been the honor of his life. “I don’t think you will find anyone who loves doing their job any more than me. I love helping people … moving the system forward every day.”

And, he said, his new job as Superior Court judge was already just as humbling. “If you had told me I would be filling this seat I would have told you you were crazy. But here I am,” he said, a grim spreading across his face.

Gilmore, a native of the Keener community and a Hobbton High graduate, assured the crowd, numbering well over 100, that he would “show up and work hard” every day. “As long as this road is, and wherever this road takes me, whether here, in Raleigh or even 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, I promise you I will do what I can with integrity … I hope to make you all proud.”

He takes the seat being vacated by retiring Superior Court Judge Henry Stevens after being appointed to the position last month by North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein.

Surrounded by judiciary portraits past and present, Stevens talked about the rich history of the judicial seat that both his father and grandfather once held.

“It is an incredible honor to have been entrusted with the seat that my dad and grandfather had before me for a combined 40 years. It mattered deeply to them, and it mattered to me, who was entrusted with that seat, and I can think of no one better, more worthy, to follow in that lineage than Robert Gilmore,” Stevens said.

Moments later, at the podium, Stevens reiterated that comment, noting that Gilmore personified the qualities of a Superior Court judge and that he knew the position would be a very important part of his life.

“He has already been an exceptional (District Court) judge who demonstrates the qualities that matter most — fairness and integrity, respect, always supportive and encouraging. The seat he will hold is one that was held by people like William Douglas Parson who was an invaluable friend and role model to Robert. Doug cared deeply about who would hold this seat…” Steven said, attesting to his belief that Parsons would be thrilled to know Gilmore would be taking that place on the bench.

To a person, those who packed into the courtroom to see Gilmore take the oath praised the newly appointed judge, touting his integrity and deep faith, with everyone quick to point out that despite his intelligence and great judicial ability, they believed the new Superior Court judge was also one of the most humble people they had ever met.

Local attorney Joel Starling, opening up the ceremony with a story about his first encounter with Gilmore, said two things stood out that day in a Harnett County courtroom to a young and unknown Starling. “I thought this guy made me feel like a million bucks and this guy is going to do things.” Starling said as he got to know Gilmore better, those initial thoughts became even more apparent.

“He is one of the most humble, down-to-earth men I’ve ever known. He’s not afraid of hard work. And he’s a model of fairness and impartiality. He’s an exceptional lawyer, judge and human being and I’m proud to call him my friend,” Starling said.

Fellow judges the Honorable Walter Bateman and the Honorable William Shanahan also spoke of Gilmore’s impartiality, humbleness, integrity and hard work.

“He believes to his core that the courthouse and the justice system ought to work for the people,” Shanahan said.

Bateman echoed those sentiments and, on a more personal note added that Gilmore was a devoted family man who had a deep faith. “I know that because we’ve talked about his faith. And I know that about his family because you can see it in the way they look at him and the way he looks at them. He calls his boys beautiful children … and that’s special.

Gilmore, Bateman said, had been a role model to him during their time together on the bench.

“He made me want to be a better lawyer, a better judge, a better friend … he made me want to be a better person,” Bateman said.

Earlier during the ceremony, Gilmore’s sons, Cole and Lyndon, led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance, Sampson County Commissioner Chip Crumpler offered a prayer, citing a quote from Amos “but let justice roll on like a river; righteousness like a never-failing stream”; and presumptive Dist. 22 state Rep. Wellie Jackson welcoming the large crowd of elected officials in attendance, nothing “what a real honor it is to be here” for Gilmore’s oath.

“He is most deserving of this honor,” Jackson said. “He is one of the best.”