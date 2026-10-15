Bee-coming Alpha Kappa

Members of Alpha Delta Kappa celebrated Founder’s Day Saturday with a brunch at Rowan Baptist Church, where they were encouraged to reflect on the importance of their membership, the legacy they leave behind and the opportunities they have to serve others.

To begin the morning, Rhonda Davis, District 9 vice president, welcomed the women and pointed out the only man in attendance, Michael Mozingo, who provided entertainment for the event. Davis explained that Mozingo was a retired educator, so he was right at home with the group, as Alpha Delta Kappa was founded to recognize women educators.

Davis shared that this is her second tenure as vice president.

“Second and last, so one of you is going to have to take over,” she said, pointing to the crowd.

Davis explained that each Alpha Delta Kappa chapter will be responsible for donating 250 nonperishable, ready-to-eat food items to stock cabinets where people experiencing homelessness can access food that does not require cooking.

The vice president then showed the group a small book that had belonged to her mother as part of a different organization, Beta Alpha. Davis explained that the organization had shut down earlier this year.

“I never want to see our organization shut down,” she stressed.

Mozingo then spoke and sang for the group, asking three questions: Who can I encourage? Where can I serve? What legacy am I leaving?

He began by talking about his mother, who he shared taught him everything he needed to know about life.

“I can still tear up when I think about my mama,” the retired educator said of the impact his mother had on his life.

Mozingo wove stories about his mother and his own life together with songs and jokes.

“I asked if there was a men’s organization for y’all. I was told no, this is just for the ladies, Mr. Michael,” he said playfully as he loaded the CD player and began singing “Just Because I Asked,” a song reminding listeners that God is there whenever they call on Him.

“I sing at too many funerals,” Mozingo said, “but how could I not when people ask me?”

He described singing at funerals as a way to use his gifts to encourage others in their time of need. He reminded the group that it boils down to “if there’s something I can do to encourage, why would I not?”

Mozingo shared that a mother’s love, faith and an education equipped him to handle every challenge he has faced.

“A bad childhood is not an excuse for living a miserable or unproductive life,” he stressed, adding, “Thank you, Mama, for nurturing a love of music and reading,” which he credited with helping him through difficult times.

“We believed the bookmobile was heaven-sent,” he added, sharing the excitement he felt as a child when he saw the bookmobile coming down the road.

Mozingo recalled that he, his mother and his three siblings moved in with his grandmother on Connie Street in Clinton, where his mother supported the family on $65 a week. He credited her hard work and determination with showing him how to overcome challenges with few resources.

The former educator also shared his experience teaching at Warsaw Middle School, where many students faced challenges and disadvantages. He explained that he was able to connect with them through music.

“They didn’t like poetry, so I used music to teach them poetry,” he shared.

Mozingo explained that he used the song “You Raise Me Up,” performed by Josh Groban, in his classroom, and he sang it for the group.

Then Seeky, from the Gamma Pi chapter in Harnett County, shared the acronym “BECOMING,” adding a bee to her honeycomb display for each corresponding word: Becoming, educators, chosen, opportunity, membership, impacting, nurture and gain. She explained that the words described what it means to be part of Alpha Delta Kappa.

She asked the group to discuss ways they are practicing altruism, with members mentioning food for people experiencing homelessness and child impact centers. Juandalynn Freeman-Sankey also shared information about food resources available to students at Sampson Community College during the day.

Seeky reminded the group of the good they are doing and emphasized that service is vital to their organization.

The women enjoyed brunch, and several were lucky winners of door prizes, many of which were bee-themed. They left with a charge to continue serving others and a reminder that they, as women educators, matter.