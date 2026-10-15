City survey targets lead, copper in plumbing

Clinton residents with homes built before 1987 are being asked to participate in a survey that could help identify locations for future lead and copper testing of drinking water.

Completing the survey does not guarantee sampling. Travis Anderson, Clinton’s water production superintendent, emphasized that the city is seeking “potential candidates” for the actual testing. After the surveys have been received and reviewed, the Public Works Department may contact selected residents about participating. For those chosen, there will be “no cost to participate.”

The survey is part of the Lead and Copper Rule Improvements, which came about as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency “has adopted new drinking water regulations that require water systems to identify homes that may qualify for lead and copper sampling,” according to a letter recently sent to city water customers by Anderson.

Homes constructed before 1987 may be more likely to contain copper plumbing soldered with lead. “The use of lead solder was banned in all homes and buildings connected to a public water system in June 1988,” according to the EPA’s website.

“Based on our records,” Anderson noted, “many homes in the City of Clinton may meet some of these criteria.”

Concerns surrounding lead and copper in plumbing stem from the potential for corrosion, which can cause metals to enter drinking water. The EPA has identified health risks associated with lead exposure, including developmental and learning problems in children and cardiovascular effects in adults.

In October 2024, the EPA issued a rule requiring drinking water systems across the country to identify and replace lead service lines within 10 years, subject to the rule’s requirements.

Anderson emphasized that receiving a letter about the survey “does not mean lead has been found” in a resident’s drinking water.

He stressed, “This survey is simply part of a nationwide effort required by the EPA to identify homes that may qualify for routine water quality monitoring.”

The survey requests residents’ first and last names, phone numbers, residential addresses and email addresses. Residents are also asked to specify whether their water service is for a single-family home, multifamily residence or business, and whether the property is owned or rented.

Participants are asked to provide the approximate year their home was built and identify their plumbing materials “based on appearance, testing, or existing records.” Materials listed may include copper, galvanized metal or plastic. “If copper is present,” the survey asks when the plumbing was installed.

The final questions ask whether the home has “been fully re-plumbed since 1987” and whether the plumbing uses a water treatment device or filter.

Anderson said, “The survey should take only a few minutes to complete.”

For residents whose homes qualify as potential sampling locations, Anderson explained that the Public Works Department “may contact (them) in the future to ask if (they) would be willing to participate in voluntary water sampling.”

He concluded that public participation will help “ensure our community continues to provide safe drinking water while meeting federal and state drinking water regulations.”

Residents with questions may contact Anderson at 910-299-9151 or [email protected].

Those who received a survey invitation by mail may return the completed form with their next water bill payment, email it to Lisa Osthues, the city’s environmental program manager, at [email protected], or deliver it in person to the Public Works Department at 200 W. John St. The department is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

All Clinton water customers are invited to complete the survey online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/N5XDBP6.