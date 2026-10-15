MrBeast, are you watching? Leopards hope so

At Lakewood High School, announcements are brought to the student body by the students themselves through the school’s broadcast class. This semester, the class is hoping to get the attention of a certain YouTuber — MrBeast, who is referenced often in the school’s daily news.

“I think you need to crawl across the frame, not toward it,” Brylee Honeycutt said to Aaliyah Rodriguez as Bella Melvin filmed her classmate scurrying across a Lakewood High School hallway last Friday morning during first block.

It’s not an uncommon sight at Lakewood, where students in the broadcast class film daily announcements each semester. Along with information about events such as fall pictures, the broadcasts feature a joke of the day and other “fun” clips, which class members say bring joy to both themselves and their fellow students.

Junior Brylee Honeycutt and senior Kamren Williams explained that they’ve been part of the broadcast class since the beginning of the semester. Different students take the class each semester, though some return for a second time.

“Our main objective is to film in the morning, then publish to YouTube, so people know what’s going on that day,” Honeycutt explained.

“Say we have senior dues,” Williams added, giving an example of the announcements the class works to present in an engaging way.

“We make it fun; we have a really good class,” Honeycutt said with a smile.

“The freshmen know me because of the news,” Williams added, sharing that other students approach him during the school day to ask whose birthday it is or what’s for lunch.

The students shared that early in the semester, they got the idea to use MrBeast’s outro song at the end of each broadcast.

“It’s catchy,” Williams admitted.

Honeycutt shared that she has been emailing MrBeast daily, hoping to receive a response and, ideally, secure a cameo on their daily news broadcast.

Other class members joined the interview after finishing Friday’s announcements, including Aaliyah Rodriguez, Bella Melvin, Rikhia Hobbs, Cali Beatty and Irving Martinez.

Hobbs shared that this was her first year in the class and that she enjoyed knowing whose birthday it was and what was for lunch, especially when other students approached her with questions.

“Someone came in my work and told me what a good job we do. People who have graduated still watch,” Beatty emphasized.

Melvin mentioned MrBeast’s outro song as one of her favorite parts of broadcast class.

“I record, I watch everything, we’re funny,” she said, explaining that her primary role is to film the announcements.

“Though I get on camera sometimes, we all do,” she added.

The students brainstormed other ways they could attract MrBeast’s attention while discussing what they were already doing.

“He’s local,” Melvin acknowledged, referring to the popular YouTuber’s ties to Greenville, North Carolina, making him a regional connection for the Sampson County students.

Honeycutt jokingly suggested, “Can we do a Feastables ad?” referring to MrBeast’s snack brand.

“We just want a cameo,” the students echoed.

“The outro was just stuck in our heads,” Melvin said, as she and Williams expressed their hopes that MrBeast would see their channel and “see their dedication.”

“We’d love if you tapped into LHS News,” Honeycutt stressed.

The students shared that because the whole school watches the announcements each day, they strive to do a good job.

“We try to make it informational and entertaining,” Williams said.

Dana Hairr, Lakewood’s broadcast teacher, shared that the class is “very student-centered and student-led,” adding that “after the first few weeks they know what they’re doing and they take off and do it.”

MrBeast was contacted for comment but did not respond.

For now, the students continue producing their daily broadcasts on the WLHS News YouTube channel, keeping their classmates informed and entertained while hoping that one day, among their viewers, might be MrBeast himself.