Strong rootsrunning deep

ROSEBORO — Brittany Owens knows the children walking the halls of Roseboro Elementary School may carry more with them than backpacks, books and assignments.

She knows because she once did, too.

A Roseboro native and 2011 Lakewood High School graduate, Owens has returned to the community that raised her, now serving as a teacher assistant overseeing Roseboro Elementary’s STEM lab. There, she works with students from kindergarten through fifth grade, using hands-on activities to teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

But Owens believes reaching a child begins with something deeper than academics.

“Not every child that walks through this building is gonna be able to read. They’re not all going to be the perfect student. But they have something that’s perfect about them,” Owens said during a recent interview. “And so my goal is to find what that is with every child.”

Owens grew up in the Hayne Stretch community and attended Charles E. Perry Elementary and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle before graduating from Lakewood. Education was not originally part of her plan. She considered studying marine biology and oceanography at UNC Wilmington but ultimately decided she was not ready to leave home. She enrolled at Sampson Community College and initially studied psychology.

Then came a child development psychology course. “I fell in love,” Owens recalled.

She switched to school-age education and earned her associate degree in 2016. By then, working with children was already familiar territory. As a Lakewood student, Owens participated in a 21st Century tutoring program and was among the school’s first group of peer mentors. She later spent about 10 years working in child care before joining Roseboro Elementary approximately six years ago. Last year, she moved from a traditional classroom into the STEM lab.

“I have loved every single minute of it,” she said about the STEM lab and program.

Her path also brought her back to some of the educators who helped shape her. Owens remembers kindergarten teacher Ida Johnson routinely asking students whether they were “making me look good,” a question Owens carried with her long after leaving Johnson’s classroom.

“I always thought about her going through school,” Owens said. “I’m like, ‘Am I making her still look good?’”

Another influence was Lori Kennedy, whom Owens first worked with through the tutoring program. She later completed student teaching and observations in Kennedy’s classroom.

When Owens eventually joined Roseboro Elementary, she became Kennedy’s teacher assistant. “I loved her passion. She wants nothing but to watch these children grow,” Owens said. “I got a lot of my passion from watching her. I truly did.”

That passion is now reflected in Owens’ own approach to children, particularly those who may be struggling.

She does not know what every student returns home to each afternoon, she acknowledged, but she knows what some of those struggles can feel like.

“You can’t let that stop you, and that’s what I want these kids to know,” Owens attested. “You’ve got to keep trying.”

Her own journey, she believes, also demonstrates that making a difference does not require leaving home.

“Did I go across country? No. But I’m here, and I can make an impact here,” Owens said. “You don’t have to leave to do great things.”

Inside the STEM lab, that philosophy translates into a classroom built around movement, experimentation and, importantly, mistakes.

Students have made butter while learning about physical and chemical changes and constructed catapults to launch candy pumpkins while exploring gravity and air resistance.

Owens wants them experimenting rather than simply sitting behind a desk.

“You must make mistakes,” she said. “Because every single day, you have to learn. You can’t learn if you’re comfortable.”

She also adjusts lessons depending on the students entering her classroom, recognizing that children learn differently.

“There’s no cookie-cutter child. Or a classroom,” Owens said.

Roseboro Elementary Principal Eric Bradley said that flexibility is among Owens’ strengths.

The STEM lab does not have a prescribed curriculum, giving Owens room to develop activities around students’ needs. New computers purchased for the lab have also allowed her to work with older elementary students on computer literacy, keyboarding and writing emails.

Bradley believes Owens’ hometown roots add another dimension to what she brings to the school.

As someone who came to the community from elsewhere, he said local staff members help him understand what he calls “the Sampson way.”

“They have a different outlook because they can put themselves in a seat of our students that we have now,” Bradley said.

Owens has several connections to those students. She teaches children across the school through STEM, drives a school bus and even encounters students she once cared for while working in child care.

Bradley sees how children respond. “They do gravitate toward her,” he said. “She has a very welcoming spirit.”

He also believes Owens gives students a hometown example of what it means to return and invest in their community.

“If you make a series of positive choices, you could come back and have this type of impact in a school setting,” Bradley said. “You’re not going to get rich in education. But you can make a difference.”

Owens still has goals of her own. She hopes eventually to earn her teaching license and is considering pursuing the education necessary to become a school counselor.

For now, however, she is in her second year in the STEM lab, teaching children in the same community where others once taught her.

Some of those children were once toddlers in her care. Some ride her bus. Others simply pass her in the hallway, where Owens makes a point to speak to them.

“If I could make sure my students knew anything from me, it would be, hold yourself to your own standards. But keep moving your standards,” Owens said. “Don’t ever get comfortable. And always be true to yourself.”

After all, one of the most important lessons taught in Owens’ classroom is also one she has lived herself. “You can’t grow if you’re comfortable.”