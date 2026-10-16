Squared away in the rain

It was a rainy day Saturday, but that didn’t stop raincoat-clad and umbrella-clutching Clintonians and visitors alike from watching live entertainment, shopping with local vendors and enjoying Eastern North Carolina barbecue at the 39th annual Square Fair in downtown Clinton.

Two stages were filled with performers throughout the day, and vendor booths lined the streets as portions of downtown were closed to traffic for safe browsing. Festivities stretched around Sampson County Courthouse Square, along Lisbon Street and into the City Market parking lot.

Local bakers, crafters and artisans had their goods available for purchase, alongside booths from local churches and clubs. Even PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Roadster made its way to the square Saturday. Artworks Gallery was open for visitors, giving out blank canvases since painting in the rain didn’t quite work out.

The Rootle Roadster made its final stop of the year Saturday at the Square Fair, offering children and families a space to play and learn about early childhood literacy.

PBS North Carolina’s director of children’s media and education engagement, Lauren McDowell Pyle, shared what a strong turnout she and her team had already seen halfway through the day. She turned to a coworker who was keeping count of the children stopping at their booth. The number had reached 439, with more than two hours of the fair remaining.

Pyle described the setup by PBS North Carolina and its partners — Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, the Autism Society of North Carolina and the North Carolina Partnership for Children — as a “convening of resources for Sampson families.” She explained that the PBS resources focused on the educational components of PBS Kids shows and games, with “a big focus on literacy.”

“Readers are built everywhere around them,” Pyle stressed, explaining that the core message PBS Kids is communicating to children and families is that reading opportunities exist everywhere, whether at the grocery store, at home or while watching PBS programs.

“We want them to take the learning home,” Pyle explained, sharing that each child could select an activity book based on a PBS Kids show, with additional learning activities to complete at home.

Jewel Lowe, PBS North Carolina engagement program manager, shared her excitement about being in Clinton, enjoying some barbecue and connecting families with literacy resources.

Lowe explained that the Rootle Roadster Tour is in its fifth year, making five or six stops annually.

“We want to provide play they can do anywhere, and show parents they can do it at home,” Lowe said.

She also stressed the importance of partnering with local organizations to connect families with resources.

Sharon Williams of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina shared that the organization believes in supporting childhood literacy, with Beyond Blue Storytimes held in North Carolina cities such as Raleigh and Charlotte.

“PBS is always a part of your life, no matter how old you are,” Williams said, recalling that she didn’t grow up in the United States but was sometimes able to watch PBS programs on another channel.

After her family moved to America, her sisters watched the programs, she recalled. Later, when her own daughter was young, she would be upset if the family wasn’t home in time to watch.

“Oh no, I missed Elmo,” Williams remembered her daughter saying.

Nicole Harris with the Sampson chapter of the Autism Society of North Carolina shared her excitement about having “a safe and inclusive environment for the whole family” at this year’s Square Fair through the PBS Kids area.

“It’s a play experience not only for kids, but parents too, and it’s free,” Harris emphasized.

Harris also explained that the Autism Society provided a tent this year for anyone needing a break from the event. The tent included weighted blankets and headphones and was available to both children and adults.

“I think the misunderstanding is that people with Autism or other disabilities don’t want to be a part of events, but that’s not the case. Sometimes they just need a reset,” Harris explained.

She expressed appreciation that the city of Clinton incorporated the quiet space into the Square Fair and hoped similar accommodations would be available at future events.

Another group set up with PBS Kids was Readers Are Built, a new organization centered on everyday activities and “smart screen time,” according to Erin Smith.

“We’re making screentime learning time,” Smith explained. “We’re teaching parents to be involved in the screentime. Pausing it and saying what do you think is going to happen next? Consider checking out books from the library related to the shows your kids like,” she urged parents and caregivers.

Culture Alley was another new addition to the fair this year, providing a second stage for song and dance performances from different cultural groups, including the Coharie Tribe and local churches.

The other stage featured performances by local dance and music groups, including Angela’s Music Troupe, Elev8 Dance and The Performing Arts School, showcasing many children from Sampson County.

The Square Fair was sponsored by the North Carolina Arts Council. A total of 130 vendors took part, along with 15 barbecue teams competing in the cook-off.

Prestage Farms of Clinton took first place, with Grateful Shed of Salemburg coming in second and the Clinton Police Club finishing third.

The barbecue teams started cooking Friday evening, with judges from the North Carolina Pork Council determining the winners Saturday afternoon.

“This past Saturday was amazing! We are so thankful for the sponsors, city staff and volunteers, vendors, BBQ teams, and attendees. The weather did not stop a community gathering and we look forward to next year! Congratulations to the Prestage Farms, Grateful Shed and the Clinton Police club on being the top three winners with the cook off,” Wise concluded.

It may have rained off and on throughout the day Saturday, but the streets were bustling, the stages were full and many an umbrella could be found as Clinton natives and visitors got a taste of all the city has to offer in one place — the downtown square.