N. Grove plant repairsset for 1st of the year

The room was full, but the meeting was brief Monday as Newton Grove commissioners completed their monthly meeting in under 30 minutes, approving two resolutions to advance wastewater treatment plant repairs, hearing a resident’s concerns about his water bill and receiving an update on a previously damaged water line.

In August, Newton Grove held a special meeting to accept $331,000 in grant funding, with an additional $9,000 added in September, bringing the total to $340,000 for repairs to the town’s wastewater treatment plant electrical panels.

At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Craig Warren presented two resolutions to the board as part of project SRP-W-134-0037, explaining that they were necessary for the wastewater treatment plant repairs to move forward.

Commissioners unanimously approved both resolutions. Warren told the board he would sign them immediately following the meeting so they could be placed on file.

In a follow-up interview, Warren explained that approving resolutions after receiving grant funding is “just a part of the process,” and the town’s goal is to complete each step as quickly as possible to keep the project moving.

“Continuing at every phase, they ask for more,” the mayor explained.

“Three pieces we’ve already got,” Warren said of the components needed to begin repairs at the plant. “We’ve got to have the electrical and we’re close,” he stressed, noting that Monday’s resolutions brought the town closer to beginning the work.

“It’s looking like the first of the year,” Warren said of the anticipated start date, adding that “the electrician has all the parts ready.”

The town is working to ensure the necessary documentation is in place so repairs can begin as soon as possible.

During the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, Newton Grove resident Dwayne West raised concerns about fluctuations in his water bill, which he said were “not making sense.”

West shared that his reported water usage was 10,000 gallons in April, 8,000 in May, 3,000 in June, 24,000 in July and 5,000 in August.

“I don’t know why,” West stressed, explaining that he had spoken with Deputy Town Clerk Dana Ellington, who he said suggested, “You may have a leak.”

West told commissioners he contacted a plumber who found no leak, and there was no standing water beneath his house.

“I have 1/100th of an acre of shrubbery,” West said.

“I’m not finger pointing, just information,” he concluded, adding, “You have a problem, and my suggestion is to talk to people around town.”

Under the town’s meeting procedures, neither the mayor nor commissioners respond to public comments during the meeting. Warren thanked West for bringing his concerns before the board.

During his regular mayoral updates, Warren also reported that the town had received reimbursement for a water line damaged earlier this year.

At the July meeting, Warren informed commissioners that Brightspeed had damaged a main water line in June, leaving the town to cover the repair costs while he sought reimbursement.

Warren said he learned within the past month that Brightspeed was contracting with a Florida-based company and was able to speak directly with a representative last week.

“She came to our office, told me, ‘We don’t do business that way,’ apologized, and cut me a check for the $2,971.73,” Warren told the board.

“I guess persistence pays off,” the mayor concluded before adjourning the meeting.