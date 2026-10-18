Main break now fixed

Repaving work along Fayetteville Street likely caused a section of cast iron waterline pipe to break earlier this week, forcing water issues for residents in and around the downtown area, a road closure, and the potential of disease-causing bacteria. After immediate testing, the water was officially declared clean.

Residents and businesses along Sycamore Street, between Fayetteville Street and Chestnut Street, down Wall Street from Fayetteville Street to John Street, on Elizabeth Street from Lisbon Street to Chestnut Street, and McKoy Street from Johnson Street to Fayetteville Street were impacted, with service to the areas temporarily shut down to allow crews to locate and repair the leak.

That leak was discovered late Tuesday, but not before a boil water advisory was issued for the impacted areas.

Anderson noted that when water lines experience low or no pressure, chances of potential back-siphoning and the introduction of bacteria increase. The water was deemed unsafe to drink, and a System Pressure Advisory was issued to area near the leak, notifying residents to boil any water to be consumed. Bacteriological samples were taken Tuesday for laboratory analysis, results came back clean on Wednesday, and the System Pressure Advisory was promptly rescinded.

”We started as far as cutting out asphalt, removing and getting down to the (water) main to see what it was,” Anderson said of the crews’ work on Tuesday.

A temporary repair clamp was installed to slow the leak down until a permanent replacement could be safely done.

“(Wednesday), we had four inline water valves installed under pressure, so that now we have the ability to isolate the area to perform the needed replacement of the leaking pipe,” said Anderson.

He added that all repairs were completed on Wednesday.

What caused the break is still unclear.

As Anderson explained in an update Thursday morning, the “DOT’s crew were doing work Monday night. They were doing milling, as far as grinding down the asphalt. We can’t really point the finger at” the issue, Anderson observed, though he added that with “old infrastructure…it’s kind of coincidental.”

Anderson noted that he had inspected the new valves, and added that they will “provide the ability to isolate and minimize the number of effected areas when similar situations” occur in the future.

The cast iron piping was replaced with 16 feet of PVC piping. As of Thursday morning, “all areas of asphalt (had been) back-filled, tamped, prepped, and prepared for paving.” Paving, being done by Barnhill Contracting Company, restarted on Thursday and continued into Friday.

”They’ll be paving downtown in all of the areas that we had to remove all of the asphalt to get down to the piping,” Anderson added.

Once that is complete, the DOT paving project along Fayetteville Street will resume.