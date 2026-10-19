Lee, McLamb sharethoughts on tax vote

With Sampson County voters preparing to decide whether to approve an additional half-cent sales tax in the Nov. 3 general election, two county commissioners from opposite sides of the political aisle offered their perspectives on what the proposed increase could mean for residents, schools and the county’s financial future.

District 4 Commissioner Lethia Lee, a Democrat, and District 1 Commissioner and Board Chairman Allen McLamb, a Republican, recently participated in separate question-and-answer interviews about the referendum.

The proposal would increase the county’s sales tax rate from 7 percent to 7.5 percent, with additional revenue designated for public education. County officials have been visiting municipalities throughout Sampson to explain the proposal and encourage residents to make an informed decision.

Their responses follow, edited for clarity and length.

1. Sales taxes tend to impact lower-income residents proportionally harder than property taxes, especially with higher grocery bills, gas, rent and medicine. What analysis has the county done regarding how the 0.5 percent increase would impact working-class families and fixed-income seniors across Sampson?

Lee: “It’s going to affect, no doubt about it. It’s going to affect poor people, people with money and people with little money. Any kind of tax is going to affect you. But what we’re looking at is the main purpose of it. Every time we get ready to build a school or repair a school, we have to do a bond or something like that. But we want to stop doing that. We want to stop borrowing, and the only way we can do that is to ask our residents to help pay for it. If you buy something for $100, that’s only 50 cents. If you spend $500, that’s $2.50. If you spend $1,000, $5. That’s not a whole lot of money. If people know these things, I think it would ease their minds a little bit. Other people from other places will come into Sampson County to buy something, and that way we’re getting money from them. My thing is what’s being done with the money. It’s for our schools, and we all know we need that. We’d rather do a sales tax increase because everybody gets to pay. It’s not just people that own property. It’s people that don’t have property, if they buy something. That’s a fair tax. It’s fair when everybody is included in it.”

McLamb: “If you look at the taxation within the county, the county is being driven by property tax and somewhat of a small amount of sales tax. This tax is only designed to help us out with our schools and our kids. I do understand it’s going to be a slight burden on some of the renters who don’t own property, but sales tax, in my opinion, and this is Allen’s opinion, is the fairest tax that we could have. Hopefully, moving forward, we can look at the property tax in a way that maybe we can show some relief, or maybe not. I don’t know yet. We’ve got to see if this bill passes. Everyone I talk to on my end of the county says it is by far the fairest tax of any tax we have. This is not about me. This is about the people in Sampson County. They need to be well informed and go make an educated vote when they get there.”

2. State guidelines allow funds generated from the proposed sales tax to be split between capital outlay, debt retirement and public school operating expenses. What percentage or priority will be given to paying down existing school construction debt versus funding day-to-day school operating costs?

Lee: “We haven’t gotten that far yet. We owe so much, and it would take somebody with more knowledge to figure out how much we would have to pay because we’ve got so much more. It’s not an easy thing. I’m sure somebody can do it, but I haven’t really sat down to try to figure it out yet because we don’t know if we’re going to get it yet. Once we get it, there’ll be some things in place where we’ll know exactly when, where and how we’ll have to pay what we owe.”

McLamb: ”With the increase in the sales tax, all that money is going to go against the debt service that we have now, and if we were to come up with something that had to be paid for, we might have to look at that. But right now, I think, and this is Allen, I’m not speaking for every commissioner, but if everything goes well, it may all go through debt services and relieve us on that side so we have access to more funds to help the school systems out. If we relieve the debt services against the schools, we can help the other citizens out within the county to push it forward. If we can relieve one, we will help everybody, I think.”

3. Can you assure taxpayers that if the proposed sales tax increase passes, there will be no property tax increase over the next one to five years?

Lee: “We cannot assure anybody anything right now because the state already has a proposal about the property tax, something they’re wanting to do to it. I hope people don’t approve the amendment they’re trying to do for property tax. That takes all the property tax money out of Sampson County, and it goes to the state. We won’t have nothing else to do with it. So we can’t assure until this amendment referendum that the state is imposing on people is passed or rejected. We don’t know what we’re going to do with property tax. We can’t promise no reduction or increase or nothing right now. It’s in the state’s hands and the people’s hands. Whatever the people do with that referendum, I hope and pray that people check into it, read it, and if they don’t understand it, get with somebody that can explain it to them because it’s not a good thing for Sampson County.”

McLamb: “I can assure you that Chip (Crumpler, District 3 Commissioner) and myself; if this sales tax goes through, we’re not looking to increase property tax on anyone over the next four to five years. But then again, anything can happen that creates something that we have to look at differently. As of right now, with the funding that we’ve looked at, we should be able to help our employees out, help our school system out and benefit the growth of the county in the right direction, along with some economic development that we’re looking at. That’s the plan, potentially not increasing the property tax. Nobody on that board wants to see a property tax increase in this county, period.

4. Beyond looking for new revenue sources, what specific structural spending cuts or operational efficiencies has the board implemented or considered to curb mounting county expenditures?

Lee: “Our expenditures are not really out of hand, because if you don’t have it, you can’t spend it. That’s sort of what we’re into right now. We try not to spend more than we have because if you do, you won’t have a way of paying it. We’ve got some things that are expensive that we have to pay. We’ve got to pay salaries. We’ve got to pay the light bill. We’ve got to pay the heating bill. Some things you can’t cut and some things you can. We are looking at our employees. Right now, we’ve got a lot of positions that are open, that are vacant. If you’ve got vacant positions, you don’t have to pay the people, so that’s a savings for the county.”

McLamb: “I don’t think we’ve got any mounting expenditures that’s not necessary. We’ve been getting contingency plans from every department and even the school system, the community college, the whole nine yards. They give us what they anticipate having to spend in the next three to five years. We’ve looked at some departments, we’ve combined some leadership. We’ve taken some pay scales and given them to one person, and they’re overseeing two or three departments to make things more efficient. Right now, we’re still short on several employees at several positions. That’s creating a little bit less expense on us. I personally think that we should reward those that are doing some extra work. I don’t know what that looks like yet. I don’t like doing extra work without getting paid for it, and I hate to ask anybody who works for the county to do the same. Have we got anything implemented right now? I’m going to say no, because we’re going to live by this budget we’ve got right now. Is there some things that we’re talking about and looking at? Yes, there is. We’re trying to look at some stuff going forward with Mr. Vann’s guidance and the commissioners’ guidance to where we can help relieve some stress on the county.”

5. Is there a provision or timeline to evaluate the long-term success of this tax, or is it intended to be a permanent addition to the county’s sales tax rate?

Lee: “That’s going to depend on people spending. If people don’t buy a whole lot, then we have no idea of knowing how much money we’re going to raise. I would say let it run for a year and see how much we’re going to accumulate because you just don’t start spending before you even know how much money you’re going to get. That’s something we don’t know because we don’t know about people spending. They may spend more or they may spend less.”

McLamb: “This will be a long-term tax. Once we implement it, it’s there. We’re going to be 7.5 percent. Once we get the schools paid for, let’s say that we’ve used that money, then we can automatically relieve the amount, so we can either use that amount for purchasing or building schools or whatever we need to. Will it benefit us in the long term? I think so, yes. I think this is a big win-win for everybody as we move forward. I think it’s going to be one of these things that’s a necessary evil, but I also think it’s a great way to implement the money of everyone who’s using our school systems. Everybody who comes and goes within Sampson County will spend this money, whether that’s part-time labor, full-time, or just travelers, visitors, whatever. They’re going to stop here and spend like they always have. We’re not the only ones looking at this. What happens in Sampson County is going to go a long ways to what goes on with a lot of counties, with a lot of commissioners within this state. If we pass this bill and we use the money correctly, it will be a win-win for everyone involved within the county.”

6. If the referendum passes, will commissioners establish a dedicated, independent oversight committee, including community members and financial experts, to track how the sales tax revenue is spent?

Lee: “We haven’t chosen a committee yet, but I think that’s a good idea, and that way to keep the public informed of the money, where it’s going, how much you’re taking up. That’s a very good idea, and I hope we put something like that in place. If the other commissioners agree to it, I would be willing to do that. The public needs to know because it’s their money. And if they know that it’s being spent right or being used right, then they won’t mind paying it. Right now, our main focus is trying to get it passed. You don’t try to put too much in place until you know you’re going to get it.”

McLamb: “That could be good, but I kind of thought that anything that dealt with money, they already had elected officials, and that’s the county commissioners. I thought that’s what they employed us to do. That money is going to be earmarked and put in an account. If it’s earmarked and we’re using it just to afford a debt load, I don’t see why we need to put people in the burden of having a committee, honestly. But if we scatter it out and we use the increase in sales tax four or five ways, yeah, we might need that, along with two commissioners and five or six members so they can report back to us. Might not be a bad idea. It’s something to think about.”