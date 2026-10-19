Award accepted for Rboro wastewater plant

Roseboro had a full house and a full agenda Tuesday as the town’s board voted unanimously to accept a $4.2 million funding award for upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant and set minimum offers for the old fire station property. At the end of the meeting, the board went into closed session for just over 20 minutes, with no action taken.

Wastewater

treatment plant

Last month, at a special meeting, Mayor Alice Butler informed the Roseboro Board of Commissioners of the details of the Clean Water Revolving Loan, with no action taken at that time and instructions for commissioners to be ready to make a decision at the October meeting.

The award the town received totals $4,219,000, with $1 million of that amount in grant money and the remaining $3,219,000 provided through a 20-year loan with 1.34 percent interest.

“There is a fee of 2 percent for the grant,” Butler added.

“The payment is very high, but I spoke to Mark Hubbard, grant manager for N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and he suggested to move forward as is and take things out later,” the mayor informed the board, providing an update from discussions at the special meeting about whether to remove portions of the project to lower the cost before accepting the award.

“They said working with us would not be a problem at all,” Butler stressed, referring to the flexibility for changes down the road.

The mayor also reminded the board of the separate $300,000 legislative grant the town received, which could be used for the clarifiers.

“The clarifiers are in desperate need,” Butler reminded the board.

“I think we can be smart about how we spend it,” the mayor stressed, with the board voting unanimously to accept the award.

Butler explained at the Sept. 23 special meeting that this was the fifth time the town had applied for the funding and that the wastewater treatment plant, built in 1995, needed the repairs the award would allow.

The mayor also told the board that repairs would not begin until 2028, with clarifiers upgraded sooner.

Commissioners also formally accepted the $300,000 legislative grant Tuesday, agreeing to use the funding for clarifiers at the wastewater treatment plant. Butler informed the board that the grant would require a new fund, so Fund 91 was opened.

Old fire station

property

Butler presented the board with the tax values of each component of the old fire station property at Tuesday’s meeting, informing commissioners that the base was valued at $86,000, the station at $84,000, the concrete area at $35,000 and the land at $38,000, as the board considered putting the property on the market.

At the Sept. 8 town meeting, the board voted to list the property as surplus but decided not to take further action since Butler was not in attendance and Mayor Pro Tem Anthony Bennett was presiding.

“Michelle (Lance, town clerk) realized one building hadn’t been included before for the totals,” Butler explained Tuesday, referring to the lower numbers she had given the board at previous meetings.

Town Attorney Sandy Sanderson explained the process for selling the property, noting that when someone makes an offer, they will sign and put down 5 percent in cash.

The town doesn’t have to accept the offer, Sanderson reminded the board.

“If the town rejects they’ll get their money back immediately,” he explained, referring to anyone who makes an offer.

“If the board wants to put a minimum?” Butler asked, to which Sanderson responded, “They can do that, just don’t want to put too low of a minimum.”

“Can we go ahead and put it on the market?” Commissioner Sergio Olivares asked.

“You can,” Sanderson replied, to which Olivares responded, “The building isn’t worth that much.”

“Tax value is tax value. Most people don’t agree on the tax value of their own home,” Sanderson stressed.

“I would put the lot as $15,000,” Olivares urged.

“Bridgette?” Butler asked, seeking Commissioner Bridgette Henry’s input.

“I don’t know about land,” Henry explained, with Commissioner Richard Barefoot adding, “I’d go along with ($15,000).”

Olivares made a motion for the minimum to be set at $15,000. Barefoot seconded the motion, and all were in favor.

The board then moved on to discuss the station and base, with Olivares suggesting a minimum of $85,000.

Henry asked about the condition of the buildings.

“Both of them need work, and they’ll be sold as is,” Butler responded.

“If you’ve got money to buy them you’ve got money to fix them,” Olivares stated, making a motion to set the minimum at $85,000.

Barefoot seconded the motion, and the board voted unanimously to set the minimum at $85,000.

Butler then closed the open session, and the board went into closed session at 8 p.m. to discuss personnel matters.

No action was taken when commissioners returned to open session at 8:21 p.m., and Butler adjourned the meeting.