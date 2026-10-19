Salemburg board OKs antenna, talks trash concerns

It was a quick meeting for the Salemburg town board Thursday, with members approving a new antenna for the AT&T tower and discussing the fact that GFL missed trash pickups, with the board ultimately deciding to wait one month before taking any action on the trash issue.

Cell tower

upgrade

“AT&T needs to replace the antenna on the cell tower,” Town Clerk Teresa Smith told the Salemburg Board of Commissioners Thursday evening.The commissioners asked if there would be any other changes, to which Smith responded: “they’re going to take the old (antenna) and put the new. Nothing else.” She added that the planning board is in favor of allowing AT&T to do this upgrade.

“Any changes to the lighting?” Commissioner Scott McLamb asked, sharing that the light on the tower can be seen by his mother, stating “she might not hear the fireworks, but she can see that light.”

Smith reiterated that the only changes would be replacing the old antenna. No changes would be made to the lighting.

The board then discussed what AT&T pays to have the cell tower, with Smith reporting that the company pays $2,500 to the town.

“(The) $2,500 is way too cheap,” stressed Mayor Pro Tem Dickie Walters. “It should be more like $25,000.”

“Let’s remember that,” urged Mayor Joe Warren, stating that the town couldn’t do anything about that right now.

“That’s right,” echoed Smith, “we can’t do anything until budget time.” Board members agreed they would revisit the cell tower charge when making next year’s budget, with Walters adding, “they (AT&T) make money off of having the tower here.”

All members voted in favor of allowing AT&T to replace the current antenna.

GFL

Smith then turned to an issue with GFL trash pickup.

“We are having a time with GFL,” stressed Smith, explaining that whole streets are getting missed, and many residents are calling Town Hall upset because they roll out their trash but it isn’t being picked up. Smith explained that this problem has been ongoing, and that she spoke to Senior Operations Supervisor Will Moore several months ago, but that he had since died. She explained that she had been giving the company leeway after Moore’s death, but now that whole streets were repeatedly being missed, she believed something needed to be done.

“I emailed Shannon Bonefont, who I understand is the head now, and listed all our concerns,” Smith stressed to the board. The town clerk shared that Bonefont told her they had been having repeated garbage truck break downs, as well as a lot of staff turnover. Smith said she told her that communication was needed so she would understand the issues and be able to relay them to residents.

“That’s not the only problem,” added Commissioner Tommy Jackson, explaining that trash hadn’t been picked up for three weeks at his mom’s, leading them to get a dumpster instead.

“If it’s OK with y’all, we’ll wait this month out since she emailed that they’ll work on it,” Smith stated.

Warren shared that he had to change garbage pickup on the farm. “I’m going to see if they’ll give us a bid,” naming Weber, the company his farm now uses for pickup, as the group he wanted a big from for the town’s garbage pickup.

“They didn’t do cans at the time, but we’re not married to (GFL),” the mayor added.

“Hopefully things are going to be better now that I’ve let her know all the issues,” Smith stressed, with the board deciding to give GFL the next month to remedy the missed pickups.