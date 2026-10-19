Garland Medicare 101 draws crowd of seniors

The Garland Senior Citizens Center was filled with local residents Wednesday morning, all there to participate in a program called Medicare 101, an educational conversation regarding finding the best Medicare plans.

The group was led by Lisa DeCandia, Home Services coordinator and Certified SHIIP counselor with the Sampson County Mid-Carolina Area Agency on Aging; the free class was organized by Angela Faircloth, Family Caregiver specialist and NC Options counselor at Sampson County Aging Services, as part of her monthly workshop program she gears towards senior citizens around the county.

DeCandia travels to different public libraries on Monday’s, but encourages booking individual appointments in order to review private information.

“I’m limited on how much I can come to Sampson County just because of the fact that the funding isn’t really large for our SHIIP program,” she explained.

“Bring your Medicare card in with you,” DeCandia stressed when residents come to visit her at the public libraries.

“Whatever insurance cards you have, bring them in with you because we can take a look at them together and I can tell you exactly what you have, and based on that, we can shop for whether it’s working for you or if you want to take a look at something else for the next year.”

She stressed that her recommendations are just that, and that she does not sell insurance.

Sampson County residents Larry and Betty Parker, husband and wife, both attended the workshop Wednesday. Larry has an original Medicare plan and looks around at new Medicare plans each year.

He said he pays attention to “the policies as far as the changes…co-pay, and ambulance services.”

DeCandia later handed out booklets to the group that reflected the Medicare plans with prices and charts.

To set up one-on-one appointments with DeCandia to discuss Medicare options, she can be called at 910-323-4191, ext. 35, and emailed at [email protected].

For more information or further questions regarding future workshops or senior services available in Sampson County, Angela Faircloth can be contacted at 910-592-4653, extension 5308, and at [email protected].

Next month’s free workshop planned by Faircloth is titled The Art of Caregiving, which will delve into practical tools, support, and encouragement for caregivers. That class will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 17, from 10-11:30 a.m., at the Sampson County Senior Services center, located at 405 County Complex Road.