Heinzman honored; new CFO named

After 21 years of service, Jerry Heinzman is transitioning from his role as chief financial officer of Sampson Regional Medical Center into an advisory position. His leadership, hospital officials said, has helped strengthen the organization’s financial foundation, navigate challenges and preserve its independence as a community hospital.

As hospital adminstrators look toward the future, they recognized Heinzman’s contributions while welcoming Mike Ostrander as its new chief financial officer.

For Heinzman, whose health care career began in the 1990s, joining SampsonRMC was about finding a place where he could make a difference. Having worked in health care organizations of various sizes, he wanted to return to a community hospital where relationships mattered and employees could see firsthand the impact of their work.

From his first visit, SampsonRMC felt like home, he said.

Throughout his career, Heinzman has witnessed changes in health care, including hospital mergers, acquisitions and closures. Among his proudest accomplishments is helping SampsonRMC remain an independent community hospital, an achievement he attributes to financial decisions, collaboration and a commitment to the people it serves.

His leadership was particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital officials said, nothing that was when they faced staffing shortages, supply chain disruptions, declining patient volumes and financial uncertainty. Working alongside hospital leadership and employees, Heinzman helped navigate those challenges while keeping the organization focused on patient care, they said.

Through both challenges and successes, Heinzman has maintained that the strength of any organization lies in its people.

“I am a firm believer that my success is a direct result of those that I work with,” Heinzman said.

He credits his directors, managers, their teams, fellow administrators and the board of trustees for the hospital’s continued success. He also expressed gratitude to former leaders Dempsey Craig and Lee Pridgen for establishing a financial foundation that helped position the organization for the years ahead.

His approach to leadership has remained grounded in a philosophy of making decisions that serve the interests of the hospital, its patients and the community.

“My goal is and always has been ‘to leave it better than I found it,’ which I believe I have done,” Heinzman shared.

Beyond his financial leadership, Heinzman has earned the respect of colleagues through his character, consistency and commitment to supporting employees.

“Jerry’s character, competence and consistency are what made him such a trusted and respected leader,” said Cameron Chancy, controller at SampsonRMC. “His conservative approach to financial leadership brought stability to the hospital and helped strengthen its financial foundation. He understood that investing in employees goes beyond compensation. It means creating opportunities for people to grow, feel valued and develop both personally and professionally.”

Dr. Shawn Howerton, chief executive and chief medical officer of SampsonRMC, also recognized Heinzman’s contributions and expressed confidence in the organization’s next chapter.

“Jerry has been an exceptional leader whose dedication and sound judgment have played an important role in the success of SampsonRMC. We are incredibly grateful for his service and the lasting impact he has made on our organization,” Howerton said. “As we welcome Mike, we are confident that his experience and commitment to rural healthcare will build on that success and help guide SampsonRMC into the future.”

Ostrander joins SampsonRMC with experience in rural health care finance and an interest in independent, locally managed health care.

He brings 14 years of experience as CFO of a rural hospital in upstate New York. Previously, he served as senior director of finance at a larger hospital in the same region. His background has provided experience with the challenges rural hospitals face and the role they play in supporting the health and economic well-being of their communities.

For Ostrander, SampsonRMC’s commitment to remaining independent was a factor in his decision to join the organization.

“What attracted me to Sampson Regional is the fact that it is a small, rural, independent healthcare facility that has the stated goal of remaining independent,” Ostrander said. “I know firsthand the impact that having a high-quality, accessible and locally managed healthcare system has on the local community and the patients it serves.”

As he assumes his new responsibilities, Ostrander plans to build on the organization’s financial performance through collaboration with the leadership team and employees.

“My goal is to continue the financial success of the organization in a collaborative way with all of the members of the senior leadership team and the entire organization,” Ostrander said.

His leadership approach emphasizes accessibility, teamwork and building relationships throughout the organization. With an open-door philosophy, he hopes to be approachable to employees, physicians, board members and community partners, including those working at facilities beyond the main hospital campus.

“I see my role as ensuring success for the entire organization,” Ostrander said. “I am there to provide support, direction and guidance as we execute the strategic plan.”

While Heinzman and Ostrander bring different experiences to their roles, both share a commitment to maintaining SampsonRMC’s independence and ensuring patients continue to have access to health care close to home.

Heinzman’s advice to the incoming CFO reflects the values that have guided his leadership.

“I believe that maintaining a focus on quality and customer satisfaction will drive financial results. Please continue to focus on patient outcomes when evaluating financial impacts,” Heinzman said.

For Ostrander, those priorities align with his perspective on the importance of rural health care.

“Quality care matters. Having access to healthcare services locally matters. The jobs created and the economic impact to Sampson County matter,” Ostrander said. “Being part of an independent, rural hospital, where everybody knows your name and good things happen every day, matters.”

Ostrander is also looking forward to becoming part of the Sampson County community. Originally from upstate New York, he will be joined by his parents, who are relocating to the area.

Outside of work, Ostrander enjoys endurance sports and has completed seven marathons and nine half-Ironman triathlons. He also enjoys attending concerts and making an annual family trip to Auburn, Alabama, for a football game.

“I look forward to meeting all of you,” Ostrander said. “I’m excited about this opportunity and continuing the important work being performed at SRMC. I look forward to integrating into the community and SRMC.”