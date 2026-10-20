One resident attends latest tax referendum discussion

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Only one Newton Grove resident showed up Thursday night for an informational town hall with two members of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners and the county manager, a discussion centered on the proposed half-cent sales tax referendum that will appear on voters’ ballots Nov. 3.

The referendum would increase the local sales and use tax by half a percentage point, with the additional revenue designated for education.

The meeting took place at Bryan Memorial Library in Newton Grove. Board Chairman Allen McLamb, Vice Chairman Eric Pope and County Manager Allen Vann sat down for a one-on-one conversation with the resident, discussing the reasoning behind the referendum and the public response so far.

McLamb said he’s seen “a lot of positive response” from citizens concerning the proposal.

“I bet I’ve talked to probably 50 people that’s called my office or called me and said, ‘I’d like to talk to you about the sales tax,’ and they’re researching, which is good.”

“I do think it’s interesting to hear the history of the sales tax referendum,” Vann commented. “This all started a long time ago.”

“We kept pushing and pushing to entertain it, to see how it would work, and what it would be and represent for the whole county,” McLamb added.

“So here we are. It’s on the (ballot) and will be decided by the people, not us, and I think that’s the best way.”

Pope concurred.

“This is probably the one time that the citizens get to decide the tax referendum,” Pope remarked.

He also addressed what he described as misinformation following the board’s decision to place the measure on the ballot.

“One thing to keep in mind is right after we voted to authorize to put it on the ballot, we had a lot of misinformation out there that we had already passed the tax,” Pope said.

“We didn’t. We provided the citizens an opportunity to pick how they want us to move forward.”

Pope added that the sales tax could “help take some of the sting out of and reduce the burden of property owners.”

He pointed to rising costs faced by residents and county government, alike.

“Just like everything else, your gas goes up, the cost to repair your house goes up, everything goes up. Same thing with the county government — it goes up.”

Pope stated that the county is currently having to compete with salaries and other budgetary issues.

“As every county commissioner can honestly say, nobody wants their services cut, but they don’t want a tax increase … If this referendum does not pass, moving forward, we already know that the property owners are strained; they’re taking hits. We know that our sources of revenue are strained; we’re gonna be forced to make a lot of difficult decisions, and those decisions will not be popular.”

He said citizens should first consider which services the county is required to provide and which additional programs residents depend on.

“Unfortunately, there’s some nice programs that we provide that a lot of families are dependent on. You take the Department of Aging, food nutrition programs, stuff like that. You take Parks and Recreation … some people may sit in their house and say, ‘Well, I don’t care about that,’ but there are a lot of families that are dependent on that.”

Pope further noted that without sufficient resources, the county could face additional financial challenges and potentially have to rely on increased property taxes to maintain services.

“If the county gets to a point where we cannot pay our obligations, local government commission will step in … they set a tax rate, and it may not be what anybody wants; and they’ll operate the county until the county’s out of the red. We’ve seen that more and more across the state, not necessarily in counties, but with smaller municipalities.”

“I think this is going to help us in the big scheme of things if we can get this half percent; it’s not as much as everyone thinks it is,” McLamb said.

“Our revenue growth was just barely keeping pace with inflation,” Vann noted. “Now, with tremendous revenue growth, we’re actually behind that.”

McLamb also discussed what he believes the referendum could mean for future economic development.

“We know that this referendum’s going to free some money up where we can have the economic growth that we’re looking for in economic development,” he emphasized.

“Newton Grove is a big player in that. We know that there’s going to be some trying (times), but this is a big area, and I think we’re gonna see the growth come through that … I really and truly think you’ll see that change in 10-12 years.”

McLamb summarized the discussion by encouraging residents to learn more about the proposal before voting.

“I hope we’ve been enlightening to everyone, and when you see people and talk to them, tell them this is not being done just on a whim. We’ve really thought this thing through; it’s been in process and coming down the pipe for probably about eight to nine years now.”

He described the tax referendum as “a fair tax” that would benefit “the advancement” of Sampson County.

Two more referendum discussions with county commissioners are scheduled before the Nov. 3 election. The next will be held Thursday, Oct. 22, at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center in Clinton. The final meeting will take place Thursday, Oct. 29, in the media center at Lakewood High School.

Both meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m.