Pageant winners learn beauty has no bounds

Sampson County native Montressa McNeil wants her community to know beauty knows no bounds after bringing home the title of Ms. Full-Figured NC International following a pageant in Raleigh earlier this month.

McNeil graduated from Lakewood High School, attended UNC-Pembroke and has lived in Sampson County all her life. She has two children, a 20-year-old daughter and a 13-year-old son, and recently became a grandmother. She loves to dance and write poetry, and shared that her daughter signed her up for Ms. Full-Figured, telling her mom, “You pour so much into us, why don’t you pour some back into yourself.”

“Everybody should be able to be their authentic self,” McNeil stressed in a recent interview, sharing one of her core beliefs and one she felt the pageant supported.

There were emotional ups and downs in the pageant process, McNeil explained, as she experienced the loss of two loved ones in the weeks leading up to the competition.

“I buried my grandmother, and lost my father,” McNeil shared.

She described the time as incredibly difficult, but said the pageant was healing and provided a distraction in the midst of her grief.

“My dad’s side of the family all came to support me, and told me how proud he would have been. That really meant a lot,” McNeil said, adding that family members supported her throughout the process by buying little things she needed for the pageant and cheering her on.

The pageant is in its 11th year, with this year’s theme being elevation. Categories included interview, cover girl, talent, urban glam, evening gown and swimwear, with McNeil naming evening gown as one of her favorites.

She performed a tap routine for talent, which she choreographed herself.

“People asked me who choreographed your dance? I said I did!” McNeil remarked, acknowledging the surprised looks she received when sharing that she choreographed the dance on her own after years of not even putting on her tap shoes.

Before the big day, the pageant required community service hours, which McNeil enjoyed. She said she was thankful for the ways they pushed her into her community. She named Juneteenth celebrations, a Roseboro coat drive and feeding seniors as opportunities she was glad to have participated in, with plans to continue during her time as Ms. Full-Figured NC International and beyond.

McNeil’s platform is anti-bullying, and she looks forward to incorporating that message into future volunteer opportunities.

“I really believe kindness is key,” McNeil urged.

“Beauty has no bounds. You don’t have to fit some mold. Beauty comes from within,” McNeil stressed, sharing what she hopes to bring to the community following her pageant experience.

“They have that saying look good feel good, but I believe you feel good you look good,” McNeil said with a smile, highlighting the importance of confidence in looking your best.

McNeil gushed about the excitement she felt wearing her emerald evening gown, sharing that her son told her how beautiful she looked. Green, she added, is his favorite color.

“Around here I’m a plain girlie,” McNeil confessed.

“I work at Precision Tools, so I don’t have to be glammed up” on a daily basis, she explained, which made it even more fun to be a “little girl playing dress up.”

“My children have been such a part of my journey, and my husband has been so supportive,” McNeil emphasized, sharing that her husband is a private person, so seeing him post about her journey to the crown meant the world to her.

McNeil is grateful to have been awarded the title and plans to use it to continue anti-bullying work in Sampson County and beyond. She also hopes to find more ways to dance again, with her next opportunity coming in December with Ms. Elite USA.

“This wasn’t just about beauty, but about what you bring to your community,” McNeil highlighted, sharing her motto of “bet on yourself.”

“No matter what you do there will be people rooting for you and people rooting against you,” McNeil tells herself and her children.

“You are who matters most, so bet on yourself,” she stressed.