SCC discontinues two programs

Sampson Community College administrators are looking to discontinue two certificate programs after neither attracted student enrollment, a decision college officials say is based on a lack of participation rather than recent changes to federal education funding.

During last week’s meeting of the SCC Board of Trustees, Blair Hairr, vice president of Academic and Student Affairs, presented a recommendation to close the esthetics instructor and manicuring instructor certificate programs, explaining that neither had students enrolled.

“The two programs that made the list this year were esthetics and manicuring instructor certificates,” Hairr told trustees. “Neither of these have had students enrolled in them.”

Hairr said she had discussed the programs with the college’s cosmetology department chairperson and determined that continuing to offer the instructor certificates was no longer warranted given the lack of student interest.

The proposed closures are part of the college’s regular academic program review process, which allows institutions to evaluate enrollment and determine whether programs should continue operating.

According to Hairr, colleges have the option of closing programs identified for review or requesting a one-year extension.

For SCC, the absence of enrollment in the two instructor certificate programs prompted the recommendation to discontinue them.

The decision comes amid changes to federal higher education funding under President Donald Trump’s administration, but the proposed closures at SCC are not a result of those changes.

Federal changes to Pell Grant eligibility have established new requirements for certain short-term workforce training programs, including standards tied to student completion, job placement and earnings. Those requirements determine which programs can qualify for newly available federal financial aid.

The changes do not represent a blanket elimination of federal support for cosmetology or other career and technical education programs. Rather, they establish eligibility standards that certain programs must meet to receive federal assistance.

In SCC’s case, Hairr attributed the recommendation specifically to the absence of students pursuing the two instructor certificates.

She also emphasized that closing the programs would not necessarily be permanent.

“If we ever wanted to bring these back, it would just be a matter of reopening,” Hairr said.

Hairr explained that the proposed closures required approval from the Board of Trustees, asking members to authorize the college to proceed with discontinuing the programs. It was unanimously approved.

The action would remove two inactive certificate offerings from the college’s academic lineup while preserving the possibility of reinstating them should student interest return.