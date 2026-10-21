Sampson Regional adds 6 physicians to roster

See editorial A4

From familiar hometown faces to physicians whose journeys have taken them across states and countries, six new healthcare providers are bringing their experience, backgrounds and passion for patient care to Sampson County.

Sampson Regional Medical Center administrators recently welcomed the six providers to its growing medical team, expanding access to family medicine and women’s health services in Clinton and Roseboro.

The new additions include Drs. Matthew Ammons, Laurie Rodriguez and Margaret Crampton in family medicine, along with Drs. Ludjelie Manigat and Iliet Payan and family nurse practitioner Blanca Reyes at Sampson Women’s Center.

The providers were introduced to community members during a meet-and-greet event Thursday evening at R&R Kitchen & Taproom in Clinton, where residents had an opportunity to speak with them outside the traditional medical setting.

For Sampson Regional Medical Center CEO Dr. Shawn Howerton, the additions represent more than an increase in medical personnel. They are an opportunity to strengthen health care access in a community where primary care services remain a critical need, he said.

“(It’s) just an incredible mix of skill sets and backgrounds,” Howerton said. “In an area where we’re underserved from a primary care perspective, being able to add their skill sets to our community will save lives, enrich lives and help people grow.”

He also welcomed the opportunity to bring young medical talent into the community, particularly providers whose cultural backgrounds and language skills reflect Sampson County’s increasingly diverse population.

Among those new faces is one who is already familiar to many patients.

Reyes, a Clinton native, spent 11 years as a registered nurse at Sampson Regional Medical Center, including 10 years working in obstetrics and labor and delivery. Now serving as a family nurse practitioner at Sampson Women’s Center, she is continuing her commitment to caring for women in the community she calls home.

“I feel honored to be able to help my community that I live with, so that we can continue to grow and be healthy,” Reyes said.

Her experience in labor and delivery has already helped establish relationships with patients, she said.

Reyes hopes to provide a comfortable environment where women can seek information and care throughout different stages of life, from family planning and pregnancy to menopause and beyond.

“I hope to bring awareness and bring education and information in a safe place for women to go,” she said.

Another provider returning to familiar surroundings is Payan, whose journey to Sampson County began thousands of miles away. Born in Cuba and raised in Miami after moving to Florida at age 2, Payan attended medical school in Alabama before completing her family medicine residency in Sampson County.

She later traveled to Memphis, Tenn. for a year of fellowship training in obstetrics before returning to Clinton to join Sampson Women’s Center.

Payan said her interest in women’s health helped draw her to Sampson County’s residency program, where she learned about opportunities to combine family medicine with obstetric care.

That previous experience has also allowed her to reconnect with patients she treated during her residency.

“Some of the people that were following me as a resident have also come to clinic and [asked], ‘Can you take care of me for women’s health?’” Payan said.

She hopes to create an environment where women feel comfortable discussing their health concerns without fear of judgment, while also helping them receive needed services closer to home. “I think basically, for women to … not feel shunned or uncomfortable, just to kind of tell us their needs and see how we can help them the best,” she said.

For Manigat, joining Sampson Women’s Center has provided an opportunity to pursue her passion for caring for mothers, babies and families while becoming part of a new community.

Originally from Haiti, Manigat has lived in Pennsylvania and Tennessee before relocating to North Carolina. She said being closer to family members along the East Coast was among the factors that influenced her decision.

Her interest in obstetrics and family medicine stems from the opportunity to care for patients across generations.

“I love the babies and I love the moms,” Manigat said, explaining that she also appreciates the ability to care for entire families, beginning at birth.

Manigat said she was pleasantly surprised to learn of Sampson County’s growing Haitian population and hopes her background will help her connect with residents who share that heritage.

“I do think I will be a nice resource, a nice addition to the community because of that,” she said.

That ability to connect with patients across cultural and language barriers is something Howerton considers particularly valuable.

He noted that Rodriguez speaks both English and Spanish, while Manigat speaks four languages, including Spanish and Haitian Creole.

“Very, very nice to have a diverse group of doctors that can really meet the needs of our community,” Howerton said.

For Rodriguez, who is practicing family medicine in Clinton, that connection is an essential part of establishing trust between physicians and patients.

Originally from Puerto Rico, Rodriguez completed her undergraduate studies and medical education there before moving to Sampson County for her residency.

She learned about the local program through a fellow medical school graduate who spoke highly of her experience.

“Life will take you crazy places,” Rodriguez said of the journey that eventually brought her to Clinton.

As a bilingual physician, she believes being able to communicate with patients in their preferred language makes a meaningful difference in their care.

“I see being bilingual as having almost like a superpower,” Rodriguez said. “It’s so useful and meaningful to establish that patient-doctor relationship, which is so important.”

Beyond language, Rodriguez said sharing a cultural background with some of her patients helps her better understand their dietary habits and offer realistic recommendations for healthier living.

She is particularly passionate about patient education, diabetes management, exercise and weight loss.

For Rodriguez, even small improvements in a patient’s health can represent significant progress.

“I love when patients come back like a month later, and they’re like, they feel so much better in themselves, and they’ve lost, even if it’s just a few pounds,” she said. “It’s still an accomplishment.”

In Roseboro, Ammons is bringing his own regional connections to family medicine.

Originally from Coats in neighboring Harnett County, Ammons completed three years of residency training in Clinton before beginning his career as an attending physician at Sampson Medical Group in Roseboro.

Having grown up in the region, he believes that familiarity with the people and culture of southeastern North Carolina helps him relate to patients.

“I can relate to the people, relate to the patients,” Ammons said. “That’s kind of why I wanted to stay in the area. They feel like family.”

Although still early in his career, Ammons said his experience in Roseboro has been positive, particularly because of the relationships he is developing with patients and fellow medical professionals.

He hopes to place a strong emphasis on preventive care, encouraging residents to make healthier choices through improved nutrition, exercise and weight management.

Ammons said helping patients understand the role of everyday habits in their overall well-being can be just as important as prescribing medication.

Meanwhile, Crampton is bringing a different geographic perspective to family medicine in Clinton.

Raised in Connecticut and Massachusetts, Crampton completed much of her medical training in New York before moving south, where she is now closer to family members living in North Carolina and Virginia.

She described the transition from New England to Sampson County as a welcome change, particularly because of the hospitality she has encountered.

“Everyone is very friendly, very hospitable,” Crampton said. “It’s been a very good change of scenery.”

She hopes to apply the skills developed through her medical training while building relationships with patients at Sampson Medical Group on Beaman Street, where she will practice in addition to spending some time working at the hospital.

Crampton said diabetes management and heart health are among her primary interests, particularly helping patients better understand medications, nutrition and lifestyle changes.

“The biggest thing to me is I think diabetes is so difficult to control, and there’s so many medications associated with it, and they’re all very confusing,” she said. “The more education we can provide around diet and even just kind of adhering to different medications, the better.”

She also encourages patients to recognize the connection between physical and mental health, emphasizing that exercise does not have to be strenuous to make a difference.

“Just getting outside and getting some sunlight and moving your body, it does amazing things for your mental health and your physical health,” Crampton said.

While the six providers bring different experiences and areas of interest, they share a common goal of making quality health care more accessible to Sampson County residents.

For Howerton, their arrival represents another step toward addressing the county’s medical needs while building a team that better reflects the community it serves.