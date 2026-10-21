Residents have 2 morechances to hear infoon sales tax plan

The proposed half-cent sales tax referendum that appears on ballots for the Nov. 3 election has brought about informational community meetings offered to the public by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

Two to three members of the board have attended each of the past two public discussions, but community representation has been low so far.

The first meeting, held in Garland on Oct. 8 at the Miriam Lamb Memorial Library, saw five local residents turn out; last week’s second discussion, at Newton Grove Town Hall in Newton Grove on Oct. 15, had only one local resident in attendance.

The tax referendum would raise local sales and use tax for the county by half a percentage. The Board of Commissioners have been educating those at the meetings about the benefits of approving the referendum, which is earmarked to pay down the debt for school construction.

“If we can get this half percent…it’s not as much as everybody thinks it is…it could gain us about $4 million,” stated Board Chairman Allen McLamb on Thursday.

“Hopefully,” he added, “we can look back at what the property tax has done for everyone, and maybe relieve a little bit of burden there.”

If approved, the new law would be “phased in by 0.25-cent increments,” according to a handout the commissioners provided last week in Newton Grove. The handout clarified that in this case, “0.50 cent means 0.5 percent of a taxable purchase, not $0.50 on every purchase.”A chart on the handout displayed that a $100 taxable purchase would see an extra cost of only $0.50, $500 taxable purchases would have an extra cost of $2.50, and $1,000 would have an extra cost of $5.

“For the projected revenue of $4 million, if you were to increase your property tax rate to equal that, you’d have to raise it by about 5.5 pennies; so (the property tax rate) would go from 68.5 cent to about 74 cent,” County Manager Allen Vann also remarked while in Newton Grove this past Thursday.

The handout also stressed that “many purchases (would) not” be “subject to the local sales tax.”Vann has specified the sales tax would not apply to “gasoline, groceries, or prescription medications.”

“If we don’t get this sales tax referendum, then that falls back on us and the property tax,” stressed Vice Chairman Eric Pope on Thursday.

Those members of the public who have attended these meetings have shown no opposition. Some have asked for clarity, but all who have spoken showed their support for the referendum.

Two more informational meetings for the community are coming up: this coming Thursday in Clinton at the Sampson County Exposition Center at 6:30 p.m., and next Thursday in Salemburg at the Lakewood High School Media Center at 6:30 p.m.

The public is strongly encouraged to show up, ask questions, share their views, and learn more about what the referendum would mean.

The Sampson Independent also provided, on Saturday, Oct. 17, a question-and-answer article with a Democrat and Republican commissioner, seeking input on a variety of questions, including how the sales tax would impact residents during tough economic times, if the sales tax would sunset once the school debt was paid down and whether assurances could be made that a property tax increase would not come within five years of the sales tax hike approval.