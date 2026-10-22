DA: Officer shooting justified

More than four months after a Faison man was fatally shot by two Sampson County sheriff’s deputies outside a Dollar General Market, District Attorney Ernie Lee has determined the deputies were justified in using deadly force and will face no criminal charges.

Lee announced his findings Tuesday, concluding that the June 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Shawn West Jr. was justified under North Carolina law, following an independent investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

“I have determined that the shooting of Shawn PD-Trenton West, Jr. is justified and no criminal charges against the deputies involved in this matter are warranted under the law and under the circumstances revealed by the thorough and independent SBI investigation,” Lee stated.

According to Lee, West repeatedly approached three uniformed deputies while holding a 12-inch kitchen knife in a threatening manner, eventually backing them toward Faison Highway despite nearly nine minutes of attempts to persuade him to surrender the weapon.

The investigation found that two deputies fired a combined eight shots after West continued advancing toward them, bringing him within several feet of the officers as they retreated toward the roadway.

“After reviewing the investigation of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), I have determined that the shooting of West was justified because West’s actions caused two uniformed deputies with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office to reasonably believe it necessary to use deadly force to protect their lives and the lives of others at the scene,” Lee stated in his findings.

The decision closes the criminal review of the officer-involved shooting, with Lee finding no evidence that the deputies violated state law

Following the release of Lee’s findings, Marcus Smith, chief deputy with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, expressed appreciation for the independent investigation and the district attorney’s review.

“We appreciate the thorough review and findings clearing our deputies,” Smith said Tuesday. “Deputies face difficult decisions that can have lasting consequences for everyone involved. We stand behind our deputies and extend our condolences to the family of the deceased.”

The SBI investigation was requested by Sheriff Jimmy Thornton following the shooting. Lee credited lead investigator Meredith Lynn, other SBI personnel and the Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation throughout the review.

Nine minutes

of confrontation

According to Lee’s report, the incident began around 3:10 a.m. June 12 when West called the Duplin County 911 Communications Center requesting law enforcement at his location. Because West was calling from a Sampson County area of Faison, the call was transferred to Sampson County emergency communications. During that conversation, West told dispatchers, “there’s a weapon.”

Three deputies responded to the DG Market at 9324 Faison Hwy., where they encountered West inside a 2020 Nissan Rogue parked near the front of the business. West exited the vehicle carrying a kitchen knife in his right hand, Lee’s report noted, and he was holding it over his shoulder with the blade pointed toward the deputies.

All three deputies were wearing body cameras that recorded the confrontation, which lasted approximately nine minutes before shots were fired.

Lee said the footage showed deputies repeatedly attempting to communicate with West, asking him to drop the knife and explaining that they wanted to help him.

Beginning around 3:30 a.m., one deputy repeatedly told West to put down the weapon, asking him his name and why he was carrying the knife.

“Just drop it man,” the deputy could be heard saying, according to Lee’s review.

As the encounter continued, West began taking steps toward the deputies while maintaining his grip on the knife.

Around 3:32 a.m., one deputy addressed West by his first name. “Shawn, you don’t want to do this, we can help you out. What’s going on?” the deputy asked.

West responded by asking deputies to shoot him, according to Lee. One deputy told him that nobody wanted to shoot him.

Over the following several minutes, West continued advancing, forcing deputies to retreat behind their patrol vehicles and toward the entrance of the parking lot.

By approximately 3:36 a.m., all three deputies had moved behind their vehicles, and one could be heard saying they were running out of room. Another warned that the highway was immediately behind them.

Lee noted that Faison Highway, also known as N.C. 403, is a two-lane roadway with a posted speed limit of 55 mph near the business. Tractor-trailers and other vehicles were traveling along the highway during the confrontation.

As deputies continued attempting to reason with West, one reminded him that he had loved ones, just as the deputies did.

“We don’t know you, but we care about you,” another deputy told West around 3:37 a.m., according to the report. West, meanwhile, repeatedly made statements urging deputies to shoot him, according to reports.

At one point, he told them, “the road’s just that far back, there’s not much further you can go.”

Around 3:38 a.m., one deputy warned West to stop advancing and put down the knife. “We are not playing with you man, and I am running out of rope over here,” the deputy said.

Moments later, another told West, “I don’t want to shoot you.”

West responded, “It doesn’t matter what you want to do, it matters what has to be done.”

According to Lee, West began moving toward the deputies at a faster pace around 3:39 a.m. Deputies yelled for him to stop, but he continued approaching. At approximately 3:39 a.m., two deputies opened fire, striking West and causing him to fall to the pavement.

The third deputy did not fire his weapon.

What investigators found

The SBI investigation determined that the two deputies fired a combined eight rounds from their department-issued 9 mm handguns, Lee’s review noted.

Eight spent bullet casings were recovered from the entrance of the DG Market parking lot. Six were found within approximately 10 feet of the highway, while two were located closer to the patrol vehicles.

By examining the ammunition remaining in each deputy’s handgun, investigators determined that one deputy fired six shots and the other fired two, Lee pointed out.

Both deputies were interviewed by SBI investigators on June 23 and described their concerns about West continuing to approach them with the knife while forcing them closer to passing traffic.

One deputy told investigators that West had moved within approximately 5 to 10 feet of the officers when he fired his weapon.

According to Lee, that deputy said he believed shooting was necessary because West continued getting closer with the knife, leaving the officers with little room to retreat without stepping into the highway.

The second deputy told investigators that officers had attempted to calm the situation, but West repeatedly indicated they would have to shoot him.

None of the three deputies was physically injured.

Investigators recovered the kitchen knife West had been holding from a grassy area beside the highway. Lee said one deputy had kicked the weapon away from West following the shooting to prevent anyone from reaching it.

A second kitchen knife with a blue handle was recovered from the glove compartment of the Nissan Rogue, along with a cell phone.

Autopsy

Lee’s findings also included details from an autopsy performed June 16 by Dr. Janet Baranello of the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

According to the report, West suffered eight gunshot-related wounds, although that does not necessarily mean eight separate bullets struck him.

Two wounds involved bullets entering his chest and abdomen and remaining inside his body. Two others involved bullets passing through his arm and leg, while three were grazing wounds, meaning bullets struck or scraped along the surface of his body. Another wound near his right eye was caused by a small bullet fragment.

One bullet entered West’s chest and struck his heart and right lung. The medical examiner determined that this was most likely the fatal injury because it caused severe internal bleeding.

Another bullet entered his abdomen and damaged his liver, intestines and pancreas.

The medical examiner could not determine the order in which the injuries occurred.

Lee said the autopsy found no evidence that West had been shot from extremely close range. Toxicology testing also found no drugs or alcohol in his system.

Following the shooting, the three deputies immediately began providing medical assistance, according to the district attorney.

Emergency medical personnel arrived approximately 30 seconds later and moved West to a nearby church property where a medical helicopter could land. West received blood after the helicopter arrived but was pronounced dead before he could be transported to a hospital.

Lee’s ruling

The district attorney said his office remained in contact with SBI investigators throughout the investigation, reviewing body camera footage on multiple occasions and examining the agency’s written findings.

Lee received the SBI’s written report Sept. 4 and personally visited the shooting location Oct. 6 with lead investigator Special Agent Meredith Lynn. During that visit, he observed the amount of traffic along Faison Highway, including tractor-trailers, agricultural equipment and other vehicles.

His review also included the deputies’ statements, physical evidence collected from the scene and the medical examiner’s findings.

In explaining his decision, Lee pointed to North Carolina law, which allows law enforcement officers to use deadly force when they reasonably believe their lives or someone else’s life is in immediate danger. In simpler terms, an officer does not have to wait to be stabbed, shot or otherwise seriously injured before defending himself or another person. However, the officer must have a reasonable basis for believing that a deadly threat exists.

Lee determined that West’s actions, particularly his continued approach with the knife while deputies were running out of room to retreat, met that legal standard. “The deputies repeatedly attempted to diffuse the situation, but West continued to advance on the deputies with a knife,” Lee stated.

“The deputies on scene were justified in defending themselves from death or great bodily injury.”

Lee also addressed whether the eight shots fired by the deputies were extreme. “There is no evidence that the number of shots fired by the deputies was excessive,” he stated, adding that the issue was not simply how many shots were fired, but whether the deputies continued shooting after West no longer posed a threat.

The district attorney said he found no evidence that deputies continued firing after West fell and was no longer capable of advancing toward them, and he concluded that the deputies’ actions were reasonable under the circumstances, particularly given West’s continued approach with the knife and the officers’ limited room to retreat.

“There is insufficient evidence beyond a reasonable doubt to show that the deputies who fired the shots acted in a manner that was inconsistent with their perception of an apparent threat,” Lee stated.

In other words, Lee found no evidence sufficient to support criminal charges against the deputies for their use of deadly force.