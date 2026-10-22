Sheriff candidates talk issues

Below are brief biographies and questions and responses from the two candidates for Sampson County Sheriff. Neither candidate was given questions before their interviews. Their responses follow, edited for clarity and length. Responses begin in alphabetical order.

Democratic candidate Donald Edwards

Donald Edwards is a Sampson County native, born and raised up in the Mingo community. He graduated from Midway High School and moved to the Clinton area around the same time he started with the Clinton Police Department. He is married to Barbara Byrd; they have two girls and three granddaughters. His entire law enforcement career was spent at the Clinton Police Department, where he started as a patrol officer, and worked his way up until he was promoted to assistant chief and then police chief in 2017. He has worked all jobs in between, from patrol to detective. His education spans from Sampson Community College after high school to Mount Olive College, where he received first an associate’s degree and later a Bachelor’s degree n Management Organizational Development, graduating Summa Cum Laude from Mount Olive. He has earned intermediate and advanced law enforcement certificates from the State of North Carolina, has attended management classes at North Carolina State University and at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Republican candidate Jimmy Thornton

Jimmy Thornton was born and raised in Sampson County and went through the local school system. He graduated from Hobbton High School, and from there went to East Carolina University, where he graduated with a Criminal Justice degree and a minor in Social Work. He has been married 53 years to wife Betsy. They have two boys. He has been Sampson’s Sheriff’s since 2002. Prior to becoming sheriff, he was with probation and parole for 28 years, serving as the Chief Judicial District Manager for Sampson, Duplin, and Jones counties.

What makes you the best choice for Sampson County Sheriff and why?

Edwards: I think because of my experience, my background, and having deep connections to the community. I came up in a law enforcement family; my daddy was chief over in Roseboro, my brother started with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Department before he went to Benson to be chief over there, I’ve got cousins and stuff that are law enforcement, so it’s in the blood. But really, it’s just my background here, growing up in law enforcement, learning the value of connecting with people in partnerships, and building those partnerships. That was my strength when I was chief — being able to bring in those partners in the community and making those connections so that (law enforcement) is a vital resource. Not everything is a law enforcement problem, but law enforcement can have a helping hand in building the community up. Couple that with my experience and education, and I think I’m the right fit because I don’t need politics when I’m trying to execute the law.

Thornton: Certainly, as I’ve mentioned, I do have the experience; I’ve certainly got the knowledge, and I certainly have the temperament to do the job and recognize that there’s a lot of concerns and needs from the people in the county, and those needs are not necessarily as it relates to crime; it relates to all kinds of issues. Many people come and talk with me seeking advice. I’m no attorney by no means, but I think it’s important that if people have a concern, even if it doesn’t relate to crime, that certainly I give them the time to be able to listen to them and see if I can help or assist. If you follow my Facebook any at all, you’ll see where many comment the fact that I give everyone my cell phone number, and I answer my phone. If I can’t answer, I certainly return those calls, and the people are very courteous. They don’t abuse that luxury of being able to have that phone number, and even if they don’t ever call me, I personally think it gives them a certain amount of comfort knowing that they’ve got that available to them to contact me, whatever way they feel like it’s necessary. Everybody comes to the sheriff. Again, not so much as it relates to crime, but problems that they may be having in their community. They come, we sit down and we talk, and I’ll give them all the amount of time that’s necessary. I don’t brush people off — I’m a people-Sheriff. I’ve got the educational background that will support it, too. I’m probably the first sheriff that’s ever been elected with degrees. I’ve got a master’s degree as well from North Carolina State University. No big deal; you don’t have to have all the degrees and those kind of things to be a good sheriff or a good leader. I’m more of an administrative-type focus than I am, in the truest since, a gun-toting saloon-shooting lawman, and you don’t have to be the gun-toting sheriff to get the job done. You’ve just got to be able to listen and hear what people are saying, and 90 percent of the time, that’s all people are concerned about.

What proactive measures would you use to prevent elder fraud, scams and crimes targeting vulnerable populations? Explain.

Thornton: That seems like an ever-recurring problem every day, and I, myself, get multiple scam calls. These scam calls are coming from overseas, and they’re coming from overseas because they know there’s no U.S. jurisdiction to deal with them. We’ve been fortunate here in the last month or so to nab a few that were preying on the elderly, but the elderly should not fall prey to these phone calls. Of course, we have some that do, and there’s not a whole lot that we can do about it once it’a done. Telephones are a necessity, don’t get me wrong, but they are a prime target to try and get money out of them, and sometimes it’s not just $100 or $200, it’s thousands of dollars. I think the most recent arrest we made, this individual had been scammed of upwards close to $100,000, and the dude showed up at their house. We were sitting out there waiting, sitting on go to get them, and fortunately, we nabbed him. Typically, that does not happen, and my message to our elderly is, ‘Share this kind of stuff with your children. Let them know if you’re sending money somewhere, and before you send it, do try to do your homework if possible.’ We’re blessed in this office to have T.F.O.’s, which are sworn officers with the FBI, DEA, ATF, the Postal Service, and Homeland Security. We’ve got sworn officers with all the federal agencies, and all we’ve got to do is pick up the phone. These resources that I’m afforded to have at our luxury has boded well not only for our office, but it has for the people, too. You can’t put a value on it.

Edwards: I think it’s important that we are actively involved in those, and that we’re meeting the people where they’re at. So, if a church group wants to put something together for seniors or something like that, it’s important that we have people go out and talk with them, but also talking with the families. Because it’s important that we are looking out for our families and neighbors, checking on them and making sure that they feel confident when they’re being harassed or threatened on the phone; that’s usually the way it comes across, as like, an immediate-response kind of thing. Making sure they feel confident enough to say, “No. Hold. Stop,” and just educating them and continuing that on an ongoing basis.

Since the Sheriff’s Office is funded through the county budget process, how do you intend to advocate effectively for necessary funding while respecting broader county financial limits? Are there ways to do that without fear mongering? In other words, do you believe you can make cuts and still provide safety?

Edwards: One of my focuses is staff development and organizational management. It kind of goes in hand with fiscal responsibility and resource management, being able to deploy personnel where they need to be wherever there’s community concerns and things that law enforcement can have an impact on, but to do that in a fiscally responsible way, and also reach out to state and federal resources that will actually come and work in our communities to help target certain kind of crimes. That’s what we did at the police department. So, just being able to use some outside resources so that we’re providing that. But we have to get control of that budget. It went up from 2021-2025. I plan to make cuts and still provide safety through some restructuring, and I don’t want people to think that I’m trying to clean house and get rid of people, but I think that we have to do some restructuring and some reorganization. The Sheriff’s Department budget alone went up over 50 percent, and even with the just-over-two percent that was cut this year, we’re still seeing an over-50 percent increase in their budget alone. This is the same time that — me personally — my property tax went up over 75 percent, but I don’t know where the improvement in service is. Somebody else might see it, I haven’t, but I think that’s something that we have to get control of, because the taxpayers cannot continue with that kind of a burden. So, we have to be responsible in how we’re handling that. I prided myself when I worked as police chief of being able to work within that unit, because you’re working with other department heads, and always trying to advocate for our people. Trying to come up with realistic measures that will help develop our staff and give us what we need, and also being mindful of what the overall county needs are, because we’ve got to take care of our employees. Our recruitment retention is something that’s been plaguing law enforcement for probably 20 years, and we’re putting money in that direction, but we’ve got to find some other alternatives that may help improve in those areas. Just making sure that we’re talking, that we’re being mindful and realistic, and putting things out realistically of what the agency needs so that we can provide the services that need to be provided. But we also have to be efficient in how we’re using those resources when we get them, so we make sure we’re having the staffing in the right places to target the crimes and concerns that are going on in the community. Public safety should be important to everybody, so I hope everybody respects the fact that when we’re struggling with staffing, or whatever it may be, that these are vital to provide those public safety measures.

Thornton: As I’ve mentioned several times up to this point, safety’s of the utmost importance to me. I will not let a dollar interfere or prevent me from asking the county commissioners for funding for whatever’s necessary. Because I ask for it doesn’t mean it’s got to be funded. Keep in mind, I don’t approve my budget; the county commissioners approve my budget. My budget’s submitted, the county manager reviews it as well as the finance officer, and from that, they go to determining what is necessary. I do my best in my budget proposal to keep it the bare bones as much as necessary, and whatever the county manager recommends to the commissioners and they approve, that’s on them. Just because I’m putting in some extra things doesn’t necessarily mean I’m going to get it, and I don’t brow beat, but as it relates to the ‘fear mongering’ aspect, if I feel like we’re lacking in some areas — and particularly in the area of pay — it’s imperative that I try to be competitive with the other agencies. There was a 30-month period in there where I lost 54 employees because of salaries. That wasn’t my doing, and as I’ve said, I’ve been here 24 years. I’ve probably had eight people in the last 18 months, maybe 10 people, that have retired that were here working when I came in 2002. Many of those are seasoned, tenured employees; they’re harder to fill with young people. Now, I’ve got young officers; they’re quality officers, but they don’t necessarily have, nor can they replace, that amount of management experience in the short period of time that they’ve been here. That’s my fear: that we don’t have that tenured group of people anymore that we once had. Time, knowledge, and experience is important and when you lose that, it takes a lot to get it where it was before. It’s incumbent that we train and give them everything necessary to make them into good leaders, because they have a responsibility; and of course, when they’re out there doing their jobs, they’re representing me, and if they’re not representing me in the most favorable light, that means I’m a failure — and I don’t like to fail. But I can tell you this: I’m not for de-funding police, and if we don’t put the resources there to protect the people of this county, then it’s my job to communicate that to the people. Of all the tax money that’s generated in this county, our public safety agencies should always be a priority. I’m gonna be that advocate, and if it’s not appreciated or liked, they’ve got their chance November of this year. That’s the way it is, but somebody’s got to get the correct message out. If I have to resort to social media, it’s my sworn duty and obligation to do that.

Crime reports consistently show drugs run through our county, particularly methamphetamine, fentanyl, and opioids. What specific strategies would you use in targeting narcotics distribution beyond a traffic stop and still balance other county priorities?

Thornton: As I mentioned earlier, with the relationship of the outside resources that we have, we all let each other know what’s going on. Now, we’re dealing with drugs other than just traffic stops, but we still don’t have the amount of drug activity that we had 24 years ago. That has diminished. It’s still out there, it’ll always be out there, we’ll never arrest the drug issue. There’s never going to be enough jail spaces to fill them up and to put them all in it, but I’m blessed to have an aggressive drug operation, and I think our reputation is well-known that we don’t play around with drug thugs. Twenty-four years ago, it was not uncommon to get meth every traffic stop that you had out there. That’s not the case today. There’s no meth production; the meth labs are history. That was pretty much resolved by 2010. I’ll never put up, shut up, or give up until we get rid of all the dag’on drugs in this county. It’s too important for our children, and they’re the one’s that’s preyed upon all the time. Whatever means it takes to get them out of here, we’re doing it. We’ll never lose sight of that, because that’s our number one.

Edwards: I think that’s where we have to be engaged with our communities, because we have to have some feedback from them and get information from them. I’ve had a few people that have told me they had some concerns and they don’t feel like it’s being addressed. An approach that we took with the Police Department, and I think it would work with the Sheriff’s Department as well, is having all officers kind of educated in some respect so that they’re identifying that…so each division is supporting one another, but you do have to have your officers focused on the areas and the issues that are in Sampson County. We’ve got 19 different townships in Sampson County, and each one is diverse with their own problems. We need to make sure we’re connected with them and that we’re doing something that focuses on that. A lot of times, it is drugs that are behind it, and it may seem like small potatoes to somebody, but if it’s next to your house, then it’s affecting your quality of life. My approach is, ‘If it’s happening in your neighborhood, it’s happening in my neighborhood. If it’s happening at your house, it’s happening at my house,’ and that’s the way I want my officers to be approaching it, too. When they come out, I want them to feel that same connection so that we’re working as a team to target those problems. I think on the backside of that, we can do our part, but we still have to work with the District Attorney’s office and the federal agency if it’s an appropriate offense, so that we’re dealing with these repeat offenders, these violent offenders; the people that are really impacting our quality of life in the community. That’s something I did as the chief. If there was something going on, or there was somebody that was a significant impact to a community or area, we talked to the District Attorney’s and talked to them about the prosecution and the case, and we worked closer on identifying those people and trying to make effective prosecutions on those cases at the state and federal levels. It doesn’t just end in just patrol; you’ve got to follow it through, all the way through.

We have had some deputy-involved shootings in recent years. Given their occurrence, what needs to be done to better train officers when encountering suspects, especially those who might have mental issues?

Edwards: I don’t want to sound like I’m questioning an officer, because I don’t know the circumstances of each of the cases, but I am very passionate about improving the mental health response throughout the county, not just in law enforcement, but as a county. We start by providing those types of mental health training. When I was at the Police Department, I went to a training on mental health and I found out that Sampson County was below 10 percent in crisis intervention team training. I knew that our county was better than that, so I started making a push that we would improve crisis intervention training here for our officers, and before I left the Police Department, we had 100 percent. The Sheriff’s Department was attending the training, they were bringing people from the jail to the training, the 911 was coming, the EMS was coming; so we had everybody learning those things. So, I think we have to have that. We still need to train the officers in their tactical options, and again, I don’t want to question an officer that was in that situation without having been there. If there was a perceived threat, then you can’t mitigate that, but making sure that they are trained in the other tools that they have and focusing on those things, and adding that with our mental health training and mental health response. One thing that I intend to do within 30 days of me being Sheriff is that I will have the number 9-8-8 on every marked patrol car, so that families and people who need mental health resources know there’s a number other than 9-1-1 that they might be able to reach out to.

Thornton: We’ve always been proactive in confronting safety issues and safety concerns with individuals that we’re responsible for making an arrest. I have had incidents where there have been officer-involved shootings, as I said earlier, I’ve got to make sure our officers are safe. We have to do our jobs, and if the element of threat is there, we do have to make sure that whatever end result takes place, I want my officers going home at night. We’ve got a county full, as well as other counties that are full, of people with mental issues, and if there’s one thing that the state has not done a very good job in, that’s making sure that mental facilities and mental counselors need to be getting a better handle on dealing with individuals with those issues. I’m only aware of one incident, the most recent one, that mental issues could have been a problem, but there’s more to that story than has come out. I’m not gonna litigate nor compromise any of that in trying to answer that question as it relates to that case, but I’m supportive of my officers, and if one gets hurt from where they didn’t do their jobs, that concerns me to. It’s just part of doing business. There’s going to be those kind of situations, unfortunately, that come up. Most of the officer-involved shootings are not necessarily mental. It’s domestic and it’s other situations that mental illness doesn’t really factor into. Now, they may have some mental issues, but that wasn’t the driver. I don’t like to see anybody lose their life, but if it means their life, my officer’s life, a child’s life, or a loved one’s life, then we have to do and be prudent in our decision-making process. If there’s ever been an overplay in training, it’s done here, and most of which is mandated by state law — we have no control over that — but I’m gonna make sure the people are safe, now.