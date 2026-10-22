Roseboro adds hour to Spooktacular

The Roseboro Board of Commissioners voted last week to close the streets downtown Oct. 31 for the 3rd Annual Spooktacular hosted by Buffy Bradshear and Rosie’s Pizza, as well as to require four off-duty sheriff’s deputies to be hired to patrol the area during the event.

“Spooktacular is about the children and we need to keep them safe,” stated Buffy Brashear Tuesday evening as she addressed the Roseboro Board of Commissioners at the town’s regular monthly meeting, informing the board of two requests: close the streets, and when is dusk? Bradshear, Roseboro Mayor Alice Butler, and the board discussed allowing the event to go until 7 p.m. or ending it earlier, with the rental agreement stating dusk. The mayor and the board agreed to a 7 p.m. ending since they would also be requiring off-duty deputies to monitor the event.

“It’s about the children like you said,” the mayor responded, adding, “and we need to keep them safe, so that’s why you have to have the four deputies.” Butler said the number of deputies was determined by the number of attendees expected on the rental agreement. “I think you’re going to have a few more people,” she said.

Butler also told Bradshear that she would talk to her later about the cost,” and informed the business owner that she would pay the town for the cost of the deputies and the town would, in turn, pay the deputies.

“What I’m hearing is you want a motion to close off downtown streets and the parking lot, have the event from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. with four off-duty deputies hired from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., stated Commissioner Richard Barefoot. Bradshear said that was correct, and the town commissioners voted in favor of the request.

Spooktacular

Downtown Roseboro will be the hub of Halloween spirit Saturday, Oct. 31 during the 3rd Annual Spooktacular sponsored by Rosie’s Pizza with costume contests, bat wing and brain eating contests, live music, games, and lots and lots of candy.

The event will be on Halloween, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., with the band The Switch, performing from 4 p.m. until the end of the event. The Switch describes itself as a “premier party band” from Raleigh, with four members named Larry, Artie, Jeff and Dave who “like to have fun.” The band plays a mix of covers and original songs.

There will be contests for adults and kids, alike, with cash prizes totaling $1,500. Contests include best costume for adults and kids, and if you dare you can enter the bat wing and brain eating contests to see if you can eat the most chicken wings and spaghetti.

There will be carnival-style games — with candy as the prize — including a dime toss, fishing, noodle javelin throw, Sesame Street eyeball toss, and more, with a bounce house, food truck, Rosie’s Pizza, and “plenty of candy,” Brashear stressed.

“We’re setting up tents because this is a rain or shine event,” she added, explaining her hopes for the tents to provide shade from the sun if it’s hot that day as well.

Mayor Butler expressed her excitement for the upcoming Spooktacular, saying “I hope we have beautiful weather for the 3rd Annual Spooktacular hosted by Rosie’s Pizza! Buffy and Charles have planned activities for the entire family to enjoy. We’re looking forward to a wonderful day of community, fun, and Halloween spirit!”

Charles Jordan, developer and owner of Rosie’s, said in a phone interview Monday that he was excited about the third annual Halloween event, noting that he and Bradshear had tried to create something that would be safe and fun for children and their families.

“We want to give people something to look forward to, something that would make them want to come back year after year.”

Spooktacular, he said, was geared with that in mind.

“It’s going to be an atmosphere of fun, something special and safe for our children.”

The developer said he appreciated the town board approving the extra hour for the event, noting that it would give children and their families something to do beside go door-to-door for trick-or-treat goodies.

In fact, there will be ample goodies for the kids at Spooktacular, including a bounce house with candy throughout.

“We want this Spooktacular to be spectacular,” Jordan said, “the catalyst for more events like it. We honestly wanted to provide a safer environment for some Halloween fun, and I think people will find that is just what it will be.”

Jordan said there would be no alcohol at the event.

“This is for the kids, including that brain-eating spaghetti contest. It’ll be a blast,” he assured.