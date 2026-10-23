Halloween offerings abound across Sampson

Sampson County is going all-out for the scariest time of the year, with multiple opportunities for children to do more than just go door-to-door for their Halloween adventures.

From church trunk or treats to Clinton’s Halloween on the Square, Roseboro’s Spooktacular and many more, parents are being offered multiple opportunities for what business owners and organizers are calling safe, fun times.

This yea, during the day on Halloween, the Dirt Farmer Mercantile in Clinton will host a Tractor Treat for kids and families, with costumes encouraged. Tractors will be parked out in front of the mercantile and decorated for the occasion. The event is slated from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“I think it’s gonna be a great day because we’re gonna be able to have something for kids to do during the day, and not just at night,” remarked the Dirt Farmer Mercantile’s owner, Tonya Honrine, while she was running the store last week.

The idea came to Honrine inspired by another tractor show the mercantile hosted back in the summer. The Sampson County Antique Tractor and Power Club provided tractors for that event and will return again for Halloween.

“The guys (in the club)…they were like, ‘Hey, we need to do another,’” Honrine recalled.

As she started brainstorming ideas, she said the words “Tractor Treat” came to her mind.

“I just started sketching it out on a piece of paper. I’m no artist, but I drew a tractor and it had a little guy on it that had a pumpkin head with overalls on sitting on a tractor, and there was, like, pumpkins blowing behind the tractor.”

A graphic designer friend of Honrine’s later took that drawing and designed Tractor Treat t-shirts based off it. Those shirts will be available to purchase at the Tractor Treat, with a portion of each sale going to the Hobbton High School FFA.

“I was like, ‘Why not give back to the school?’” Honrine reflected. “Because a lot of times, they go to different events, and maybe a kid can’t afford to go but they would like to go.”

Honrine attended Hobbton High and participated in FFA as she was growing up. She said she hopes the donations will be able to assist students today who might not be able to afford certain special trips.

As of last week, Honrine noted that she didn’t “really know for sure” how many total tractors will end up participating in the Tractor Treat.

“I’ve been trying to contact the Sampson County Antique Tractor and Power Club, but it’s hard to tell … They’re not really gonna tell you if they’re gonna come or not — they just show up. You could have five tractors; you could have 30 tractors.”

She recalled that around 15 tractors showed up for the summer tractor show, including somewhere around 10 large tractors, some vintage mower garden tractors, and a few pedal tractors.

“I think it will be bigger this time,” attested Honrine.

While she’s not planning to dress up, Honrine will be bringing a 1969 tractor of her own that she’ll have decorated.

Rolling Beanz Coffee Bar will be present during the event providing coffee and refreshers. Big Head BBQ LLC will hang out at the mercantile from 11 a.m. until whenever they run out of food. Dirt Farmer Mercantile will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. that day.

“I just hope it’s a big turnout,” Honrine concluded. “I think it’s going to be good for the community.”

She guaranteed that the Tractor Treat will have no tricks — only treats.