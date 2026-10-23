Junior reporters get a little question-and-answer time

The stage was set at Roseboro’s Cork & Brew on Oct. 7, as community leaders, business owners and school representatives mingled at the Roseboro business, waiting their turn to be interviewed by the Leopard Leader Junior Reporters’ Club.

Reporter pads and pens in hand, their press passes securely around their necks, the 23 cub journalists introduced themselves to their interviewees, had them take a seat and began peppering them with questions.

The first one was easy: tell us your name and spell it. Then the more probing questions began, all designed to help students learn communication skills, how to engage with individuals and the educational requirements for a wide range of jobs from real estate and law enforcement to running a business or a non-profit.

“What are some of the difficult parts of your job?” Bently Pearce asked Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education and high schools for Sampson County Schools.

Daughtry replied as Pearce and his fellow journalists quickly wrote down the responses, moving on to further questions, like “what educational requirements did you need to get your job? What motivates you to go to work every day? What is the least favorite thing about your job.”

The project is part of a year-long effort to engage students in both reading the local newspaper, getting to know their community and learning to communicate with others.

Funded through Simple Gifts, the Lakewood Community Literacy Project involves putting 1,900 newspapers into the hands of students, their parents and school teachers and staff at all four Lakewood District schools every Wednesday, using the paper to learn about community events, government happenings, and the things that go on within the schools.

Part of the total project included the formation of a Junior Reporters club at Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, where students are learning to write stories, take photographs and develop and them pose questions to people within the community.

The Oct. 7 field trip to Cork & Brew was part of that ongoing effort.

“We really enjoyed today,” noted Georgina Zeng, owner of ELC Real Estate in Clinton. She and daughter Chole, vice president of the company, eagerly talked with the young people, answering their questions and offering advice that the youngsters eagerly wrote into their reporter pads.

Joy Canady, president of the non-profit Janice Faye’s Ranch, praised the students for both their behavior and the way in which they conducted the interviews.

“These young people are smart,” Canady said. “They had great questions, made good eye contact and really listened to what I was saying, even though they were writing, too. I could tell they were paying good attention.”

Chris Starling, who manages Cork & Brew and eagerly agreed to play host to the students, said he enjoyed the interview process and was glad to see young people actually engaging with others.

Lethia Lee, a member of the Sampson County Board of Commissioners praised the project and the students. “They were so well behaved, and they knew what to ask,” Lee commented.

“I really think this is a very worthwhile project and it appears as if the students are learning a lot. They listened intently and ask a lot of really good questions. I can’t wait to read what they write.”

Students will turn their interviews into short stories which will appear in the second edition of the Leopard Leader, which will publish in January.

The first edition of the quarterly publication inserts in today’s Sampson Independent.

Carla Sutton, coordinator of the Lakewood Literay project, said she was very pleased with the Oct. 7 event, how the students conducted the interviews and how engaged they were during the process.

“I think it was a tremendous learning experience for them,” Sutton attested. “They are practicing some of the things they have learned and they are doing a great job.”

Sutton offered her appreciation to Starling for hosting the event and to all the participants. “We could not have done it without these folks who were so willing to come out and be interviewed. I cannot thank them enough for their time and help.”