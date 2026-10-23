Search begins fornew SCC president

With longtime Sampson Community College President Dr. Bill Starling preparing to retire next spring, the college’s Board of Trustees has begun the process of finding his successor, establishing a formal search committee, gathering community input and launching a recruitment effort extending beyond North Carolina.

Board of Trustees Chairman Chuck Spell outlined the goal of having a new president selected during the first quarter of 2027, ideally by March, allowing the college to prepare for a significant leadership transition following Starling’s nearly five decades of service to the institution.

The deadline for candidates to submit applications is Nov. 13, after which a five-member search committee composed of trustees will begin reviewing applications and identifying candidates for interviews.

“When we received notice of President Starling’s retirement, we immediately notified the North Carolina Community College System and initiated the discussions regarding the timeline and the procedures,” Spell explained.

A representative from the state community college system subsequently met with the full board to explain the requirements and procedures involved in selecting a new president.From there, trustees established the presidential search committee and began seeking input from those connected to the college.

According to Spell, the board conducted a stakeholder survey involving employees, students, retirees and community partners, asking what qualifications and priorities they believed should guide the selection of SCC’s next leader.

“We got a tremendous amount of response from that,” he noted.

The feedback helped trustees develop a presidential profile and recruitment strategy, which has since been distributed through regional and national higher education channels.

Recruitment efforts have included the college’s website and social media platforms, LinkedIn, the North Carolina Community College System network, national higher education employment websites, community college leadership organizations and professional contacts throughout North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

Once applications close, the search committee will begin narrowing the field, with selected candidates potentially visiting campus to meet with administrators and staff and participate in question-and-answer sessions.

“Our goal is to have a new president chosen through this process in the first quarter of 2027,” Spell emphasized, adding that the board hopes to have someone in place around March.

The Priorities

While previous community college administrative experience would be an advantage, Spell stressed that trustees are not necessarily limiting their search to candidates who have spent their careers in the North Carolina Community College System.

Instead, the board is seeking someone who demonstrates integrity, a commitment to student success, strong community connections, an understanding of workforce development and the ability to maintain the college’s financial sustainability.

The chairman explained that trustees will examine candidates’ previous leadership experiences, including the success of the institutions or organizations they have served.

“Community connection, making sure they’re very tied to the community,” Spell pointed out as one of the board’s priorities. “They’re keyed into workforce development because we know the community colleges are critical in workforce development for our community and surrounding communities.”

Financial management will also weigh heavily in the selection process, particularly as SCC continues expanding its academic and workforce training programs.

Although experience in community college administration is preferred, Spell indicated that candidates from other educational backgrounds could receive consideration if their qualifications align with the board’s established presidential profile.

“Prior experience in a community college setting and understanding the system as a whole in North Carolina would be a plus,” he added.

Local understanding

One of the central considerations facing trustees is whether SCC’s next president should have established ties to Sampson County or bring extensive administrative experience from another institution.

Spell explained that the board is looking for someone who understands the characteristics and needs of the community, regardless of whether that individual is originally from Sampson.That includes familiarity with the agricultural economy, industrial development, health care, education and the relationships between local government and community institutions.

“Not necessarily someone from Sampson County, but if they have an understanding of the county, understanding of the different working networks within this county,” Spell remarked, noting that a candidate from a similar rural community in South Carolina or Virginia could bring valuable experience and an understanding of the challenges facing Sampson County.

Conversely, someone whose professional experience has been concentrated in a large metropolitan area might face a different learning curve in understanding the county’s economic makeup and relationships with local governments.

“Certain candidates may not fit our demographic here,” Spell acknowledged, pointing to the county’s agricultural foundation and the importance of working with county government and municipalities.

Those factors, he explained, will be considered alongside each applicant’s professional qualifications and leadership experience.

Growth and

financial stability

Beyond selecting someone with the right qualifications, Spell recognized that Starling’s successor will inherit both opportunities and challenges as SCC continues expanding its programs and facilities.

Starling, who has spent nearly five decades at the college, has frequently emphasized the importance of workforce development, responding to changing employment needs and providing educational opportunities that encourage residents to remain in Sampson County.

Continuing the institution’s enrollment growth will be among the next president’s most important responsibilities, according to the board chairman.

“One of the big factors in the next president is going to be to continue to ensure that those growth numbers are increasing,” he stressed.

Spell credited SCC’s continued development of academic and workforce programs with helping attract students, including those from outside Sampson County.

He highlighted the college’s investment in health sciences education, including its planned health sciences building, as an example of efforts intended to strengthen SCC’s appeal and expand opportunities for students pursuing careers in nursing and related fields.

The same approach, he maintained, must continue with skilled trades and other programs that reflect the demands of the local and regional job markets.

“The programming that fits the current economic needs of this community and this country, so to speak, the trades and things that are actually hot in the marketplace,” Spell explained. “As long as we’ve got programming for that, then we continue to grow.”

But growth also brings financial responsibilities.

The chairman emphasized that the next president must understand the relationship between enrollment, state funding and the financial support provided by Sampson County.

Because state funding for community colleges is tied in part to full-time equivalent (FTE) student enrollment — a measurement of instructional activity rather than simply the number of students attending — maintaining and increasing enrollment will remain critical to the institution’s financial outlook.

Without sufficient enrollment, the college could face reductions in the funding available to support its operations and programs.

At the same time, SCC must continue working with county government to secure funding for maintenance, capital improvements and other facility needs.

Spell cautioned that without sufficient enrollment and the corresponding FTEs, the college receives less funding to operate.

He further underscored the importance of maintaining a strong relationship with county leaders as the institution grows and its infrastructure needs increase.

Those responsibilities, Spell indicated, make financial sustainability just as important as educational leadership and community engagement when evaluating potential candidates.

A transparent

transition

For trustees, the search represents an important moment in SCC’s history as the college prepares to move beyond the leadership of a president whose career has spanned much of the institution’s development.

Spell expressed the board’s desire for the public to understand the process being used to select the next president, including the steps taken to gather stakeholder input and recruit qualified candidates.

He emphasized that keeping the community informed is part of the board’s commitment to transparency throughout the transition.

While the search is still in its early stages, the chairman outlined the board’s objective of finding a leader capable of continuing SCC’s progress while responding to the changing educational and economic needs of Sampson County.

With applications due Nov. 13 and interviews expected to follow, trustees hope to enter the spring with a new president selected and a path established for the college’s next chapter.