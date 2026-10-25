Autryville board addresses water extensions

Potential water line extensions and concerns over the town’s designated voting location were among the main topics discussed during Tuesday’s Autryville Board of Commissioners meeting.

Mayor Grayson Spell opened discussion on the town’s water system, asking commissioners to consider which areas should receive priority as officials explore future extensions. Spell pointed to aging water valves that need replacing and raised the possibility of extending service along Sivertsen Road or into the Williamsdale subdivision.

Sivertsen Road falls within the town limits, while Williamsdale is located just north of Autryville.

“My feelings is that I would love to see our water department go to Sivertsen Road and pick up as many customers as you can,” Commissioner Mickie Spell said.

Commissioner Tommy Honeycutt agreed that residents already living within town limits should be a priority when considering water service improvements.

“I think you’re right. We need to focus on what’s in the city, first,” the mayor responded, noting that he would gather proposals for the board to consider, emphasizing that no decisions had been made about where the water lines would be extended.

“These are just possibilities … Nothing is set in stone,” he said.

The mayor also encouraged residents interested in receiving water service through a future extension to visit Town Hall and submit their names.

The discussion then shifted to concerns about voting access after Honeycutt reported hearing from several residents who questioned why they must travel to the Clement Civic Center rather than vote at Autryville Town Hall.

“I’ve been hit by three people this month asking me why they have to go to the Clement Civic Center to vote when they live in the town of Autryville,” Honeycutt said. “If they’re in Autryville, they’re supposed to be able to vote in municipal elections in Autryville.”

Mayor Spell explained that the town does not currently meet the voter registration threshold he understood to be necessary for establishing a polling location at Town Hall.

“Last time I checked with Niya Rayner at the Board of Elections, about six months ago we had about 170-some registered voters, and we have to have 200,” Spell said.

For the Nov. 3 general election, Autryville voters assigned to the Clement Civic Center will cast their ballots at 3402 Maxwell Road.

The civic center is not an early voting location and will serve as an Election Day polling place.