Clinton citizens ask sales tax specifics

Questions about oversight and accountability took center stage during the Sampson County Board of Commissioners’ third informational meeting on the proposed half-cent sales tax referendum, as residents sought assurances that additional revenue would be used for public education.

The meeting, held this week at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center, drew four Clinton residents. Early voting was taking place in an adjoining room as commissioners Houston “Chip” Crumpler III and Thaddeus Godwin, along with County Manager Allen Vann, discussed the proposal ahead of the Nov. 3 general election. Early voting has already begun across the county.

“It really means a lot that you have taken enough interest in this to be here tonight,” Vann told those in attendance. “That means a lot to us that you’re concerned as citizens, and we certainly appreciate that.”

Crumpler explained that the proposed 0.5 percent sales tax increase would generate an estimated $4 million annually, with the revenue designated for education-related expenses.

“What we’re asking for is that everyone consider passing this half-a-percent sales tax, which would be strictly used for education purposes,” Crumpler said.He explained that the additional revenue would help the county meet its school funding obligations while maintaining other services.

Clinton resident Sara Cruz questioned whether the intended use of the money could change in the future.“No,” Crumpler responded. “By law, it’s restricted to public education … This will help us pay our school debt, and then once we get out of school debt, it will help us do other things for the local schools.”

He pointed to the cost of replacing the roof at Sampson Middle School as an example of the county’s education-related financial responsibilities.

Crumpler also referenced Clinton City Schools’ plans for a new elementary school and its efforts to secure state grant funding.The commissioner compared the anticipated sales tax revenue with what the county would need to generate through property taxes.

“If we were to have to try to earn that revenue through property tax increase, it would be equivalent to 5.5 cents,” Crumpler explained, noting that such an increase would raise the county’s property tax rate from 68.5 cents to 74 cents per $100 of assessed value.

But another resident wanted more than assurances about how the money would be used.

Clinton resident Charles Sheffield, who arrived midway through the discussion, told commissioners he had already cast his ballot in favor of the referendum.“I just went and voted for it,” Sheffield said, “but I still have some questions.”

Sheffield asked whether an independent committee, separate from county accounting staff, would have an opportunity to review how the additional revenue was spent.

“I mean, I’ve been on boards before, you can say this and do that, and the public never knows that this didn’t get done and that did get done,” Sheffield said.

Godwin responded that the revenue would be directed toward education.

“That’s a valid question, but the money that would come from the sales tax would definitely go towards education,” Godwin said.

“So say you,” Sheffield countered.

Crumpler reiterated that state law restricts the use of the proposed tax revenue to education-related purposes.

Sheffield also asked whether groceries would be subject to the additional half-cent tax.

“Most groceries are not subject,” Crumpler explained. “I don’t have a breakdown of what’s taxable, but most foods people buy at the grocery store that you would take home and prepare for supper are not taxable.”

Despite his questions, Sheffield reiterated his support for the proposal while emphasizing his expectations of county leaders.

“Well, I voted for it, and I’m expecting you guys to manage it like I voted for it,” Sheffield said.

Vann explained that, if approved by voters, the additional sales tax is expected to take effect July 1, 2027, although implementation could be delayed.

“If they hit a snag or something, it could be as late as Oct. or Nov., but they’re shooting for July,” he said.

The county’s final informational meeting is scheduled for Thursday at the Lakewood High School Media Center, with an emphasis on reaching residents of Roseboro and Salemburg. The meeting is open to the public.