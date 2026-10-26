Long-time non-profit sets $200K goal

United Way of Sampson County has lived its mission of lending a hand to neighbors in need this year, funding programs across the county, organizers say. Now, its director and those on the local non-profits board are asking neighbors with resources to spare to join hands with its 2027 Annual Campaign to continue that work into next year and beyond.

The organization has set a $200,000 fundraising goal for 2027, hoping to strengthen support for programs serving Sampson County residents.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, executive director of United Way of Sampson County, shared some of the organization’s history Wednesday, explaining that it began in 1991. For 35 years, the organization has brought together donors, volunteers, businesses and community partners to improve lives throughout Sampson County.

“I love working with United Way and the board as we support our community in varied ways,” Carr stressed.

The organization’s work focuses on education, financial stability and health — “the foundations of a strong community,” Carr reported. Through an annual application and presentation process, the board of directors reviews funding requests and allocates resources to programs serving local residents.

United Way’s strength lies in bringing people and resources together around shared needs, the executive director emphasized.

“Whether we are supporting educational opportunities, helping families access essential services, or connecting volunteers with meaningful projects, our purpose remains the same: to create opportunities for our neighbors to thrive. That is what it means to live united,” Carr said.

The amount of money raised directly affects what United Way can fund in the community, Carr pointed out, noting that “every gift matters, and a growing base of donors helps us build consistent support for local programs.”

United Way raises funds locally through individual contributions, corporate gifts and business sponsorships. Businesses and individuals also contribute supplies, materials and volunteer time, helping community projects accomplish more.

“Our ability to fund requests depends directly on the generosity of our community,” Carr stressed.

She highlighted one of United Way’s newest partners, WellCare Health.“We appreciate them selecting the United Way to share their charity donation helping others. Sampson County is the third United Way that they have included to support the citizens in the area they serve.”

Carr identified three ways community members can get involved: giving, volunteering and helping share United Way’s story.

“We are currently recruiting volunteers for the NC MedAssist program on Nov. 20, in collaboration with Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Sampson County YMCA,” Carr shared.

The one-day event will provide Sampson County residents with over-the-counter medications for adults and children. Residents can preorder medications for pickup or make selections on the day of the event, according to Carr.

Other volunteer opportunities include helping build wheelchair ramps, assisting with painting projects for local nonprofit organizations and participating in community service projects.

“Our partnership with Frontline Gardens is one example of what volunteers can accomplish together,” Carr said.

Volunteers helped build a raised garden for a local veteran’s family, turning donated time and teamwork into something meaningful for the household.

“Our Days of Caring opportunities also give businesses, churches, civic organizations, and other groups a way to participate in service projects benefiting local nonprofits,” she added.

United Way’s work in 2026 included partnering with Smithfield Foods to collect book bags and suitcases for Falcon Children’s Home and working with Frontline Gardens to build the garden, with volunteer support from Enviva, GFL and the Richard Clinton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The organization also partnered with Clinton City Schools for a Second Harvest food distribution and worked with Smithfield Foods to help local families access food.

“We also help raise awareness of NC 211, a free, confidential information and referral service available around the clock. Helping people know where to turn is another important way to support our neighbors,” Carr emphasized.

In 2026, United Way, throught its donations, supported a wide range of partners and programs addressing needs across the community, including the Sampson County Firefighters Association, Clinton Police Club, Friends of Education and C.A.F.E., Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library through the Sampson Partnership for Children, wheelchair ramp projects with the Department of Aging, breast and cervical cancer awareness through the Sampson County Health Department, the Child Advocacy Center and programs through Sampson Cooperative Extension.

Looking ahead, United Way board members are seeking partners for a Dine Out event being held Dec. 11, with participating restaurants supporting the organization’s fundraising efforts.

Carr expressed gratitude to the restaurants that have already committed, including Alfredo’s, Burney’s, WaChang and Burrito Shack.“Please plan to support United Way by eating out on Dec. 11 at one of these local restaurants,” Carr urged.

The organization’s work is guided by a board of directors under the leadership of President Dr. Wesley Johnson, Treasurer Matt Robinson and Secretary Jonelle Strickland, who succeeded Artreese Basnight in that role.

“We appreciate Artreese’s service and value every board member’s time, expertise, relationships, and commitment. Their contributions help turn community generosity into thoughtful action,” Carr said.

Other active board members include Susan Warren, Dempsey Craig, Patty Cherry, Patty Santos, Adrian Mathews, J.P. Duncan and Nichole Maroschak.

As the 2027 campaign moves forward, Carr hopes to expand United Way’s volunteer network, strengthen partnerships and increase awareness of resources available to local residents.

“We would also welcome the opportunity to speak with churches, civic clubs, businesses, and community groups about our work,” Carr stressed.

She encouraged interested organizations to arrange presentations about United Way’s plans for 2027 and its accomplishments throughout 2026.

A donation helps fund local services, a few hours of volunteer time can move a project forward, and an introduction to a new business or community group can open the door to another partnership, Carr explained.

“When Sampson County comes together, we can accomplish more — and more of our neighbors have the opportunity to thrive. That is the promise of living united,” Carr said.

For more information or to get involved, contact the United Way of Sampson County office at 910-592-4263 or email Carr at [email protected]. Donations can be made online at www.unitedwaysampson.org. Checks may be mailed to P.O. Box 1677, Clinton, NC 28329.