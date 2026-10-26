Coharie Circle offers healing to domestic violence survivors

A Domestic Violence Awareness healing circle brought community members together at the Coharie Tribal Center Tuesday evening, offering a safe space to share experiences, release painful memories and support one another.

The gathering was the third monthly healing circle hosted by the Coharie Tribe. Each month features a different theme, with September’s circle centered on suicide awareness in honor of Suicide Prevention Month and August focused on overdose awareness. Domestic violence was the topic this month in recognition of October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The circles are led by Wendy Locklear, who serves as the Indian education coordinator for both Sampson County Schools and the Coharie Tribe, as well as a victim services advocate for the Coharie Tribe and community through the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs.

Locklear began her role as victim services advocate at the end of April. After several months of training, she began leading the healing circles in August.

“It’s open to anyone and everyone,” she emphasized. “This is just a safe, healing space for anyone that wants to come.”

Before each healing circle, Locklear smudges the hallway of the Coharie Tribal Center and the gathering space by burning sage, a practice she described as having cultural and spiritual significance.

“Most of the time when we smudge,” Locklear explained, “we are, in a way, trying to remove negative … you can call it vibes, you can call it spirits, you can call it emotions, feelings; anything that doesn’t promote a good mind, a good feeling, or a good spirit, in a way.”

She described the practice as a way to remove negativity that might hinder the healing process, allowing participants to enter with an open mind and spirit.

While not everyone attending Tuesday’s circle had experienced physical violence, Locklear stressed that abuse takes many forms.“We know abuse comes in all forms,” she noted, explaining that the discussion centered on releasing the influence an abuser can continue to have over someone, even after the relationship or situation has ended.

She also addressed the misconceptions and judgment survivors often encounter, including questions about why they stayed in abusive situations or suggestions that they were somehow responsible for what happened.

During the circle, Locklear focused on two things: “One, releasing the stronghold and power that person had over you,” and “Two, releasing those negative emotions and feelings that were either spoken at you, or the narrative that you started to believe yourself.”

Participants represented different generations and stages of healing. Some had recently experienced abuse, while others were several years removed from their situations. An elder from the community also reflected on experiences from the past.

Locklear remarked that this month’s healing circle was “a little different” from previous gatherings.Participants wrote down personal thoughts and experiences involving their abusers on note cards. As an act of release, the cards were discarded and burned, providing a tangible way to symbolize moving forward.

“We need to move forward,” Locklear expressed. “You can’t erase the past — you can’t forget — but you also can’t stay stuck, for your sanity and for your well-being.”

She acknowledged how difficult it can be to break away from abusive relationships, particularly when victims begin to internalize blame.

“You keep thinking, ‘Well, they’re gonna change,’ and then ultimately, at some point you say, ‘Well, if I change, I won’t prompt that behaviour,’ and then a lot of guilt and blame comes in … After a while, that becomes the voice that you hear the most.”

The group discussed abuse involving romantic partners and parents, as well as toxic relationships in which individuals manipulate and belittle others.

They also touched on the emotional toll of “walking on eggshells, trying to anticipate that person’s mood or reaction,” and how “that becomes draining.”

“It literally sucks the life out of you, because you are trying to fit a mold to be with someone who just is dominating every aspect of you,” Locklear said.

While participants in previous circles have given permission to share their names and appear in photographs, those attending Tuesday requested anonymity.

“I think it was just the intensity of what we were talking about,” Locklear reflected Thursday, adding that “there was a great amount of healing.”

She shared one participant’s experience, with permission, after receiving feedback from those who attended.According to Locklear, the participant had experienced nightmares about an abuser for years, often waking from sleep because of the memories.

“For instance, one person said they didn’t dream about it … They had dreamed about this person for years — like, there had not been a night that they didn’t have a nightmare; I mean, that’s just how vicious their experience was — and that night, they commented on how they were able to sleep.”

Locklear said the participant reported sleeping peacefully that night for the first time in years.

She emphasized that healing takes work and that everyone’s experiences and responses to abuse are different.

“All of our circumstances are different … You could experience someone else who had a same romantic partner doing things, but what you endured and how you reacted is so different from what someone else did,” Locklear explained.

“No two people go through the same exact same thing, so I try to remember that, and I try to make it where everybody can get something out of the circle.”

Locklear stated that she doesn’t take her responsibility lightly, particularly because she has experienced abuse within her own family.

“As a spiritual person, I meditated and I even smudged myself days before, because I related and I shared things personally as the host, but … it’s important to me that the content is not biased by my role, or my perspective, or my experience.”

During the circle, Locklear also shared some of her experiences growing up with an abusive father who struggled with alcoholism.

“It’s different when you have a parent,” she commented.

“So, I meditated very deeply prior to, and I just would go over the dialogue in my mind — the talking points and the hardest questions — because it was so important that I felt like I needed that intervention from the Creator, because He knew who was coming to the circle; I didn’t, so I couldn’t anticipate their needs.”

For Locklear, the healing process is deeply spiritual, from the smudging to the conversations and personal reflection.

“You won’t ever be who you were before the experience, but you can get back to that person in a way that you’re better now,” she asserted.

“My motto is, good or bad, there’s something to learn from it; either you learn, A., I’m not gonna do that again, or B., I’m a strong person, I can get past this, and I can survive this.”

Information about future healing circles is posted monthly on the Coharie Tribe’s social media page. For additional questions, Locklear can be contacted at [email protected].