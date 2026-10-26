City school board OKs improvement plans

Representatives from Sampson Middle School and Clinton High School presented their school improvement plans to the Clinton City Board of Education Tuesday, outlining efforts to strengthen classroom instruction, improve student achievement and increase family involvement. Both plans received unanimous approval.

The presentations focused on measurable academic goals for the coming years, with school leaders emphasizing collaboration among educators, targeted support for struggling students and better communication with families.

Sampson Middle

Principal Kenan Lanier introduced Sampson Middle’s improvement plan before turning the presentation over to members of his school improvement team.

“Y’all don’t need to sit here and listen to me for 10 minutes. If these individuals here can tell you about it then that shows that they’ve bought into it,” Lanier said. “We’re invested in what we’re doing as a whole, so you’ll hear a lot more from them than me.”

Joining Lanier were Assistant Principal Natasha Faircloth, AVID elective teacher Courtney Bibeault, seventh-grade English language arts teacher Velicia Everett and sixth-grade English language arts teacher Kristy Sloan.

The middle school’s plan focuses on three primary goals: strengthening teacher instruction, increasing academic proficiency and growth, and improving parent engagement.

Everett explained that the school hopes to have 80 percent of teachers meet their schoolwide professional development goals by the end of the year, including using varied instructional methods and incorporating AVID strategies into classroom lessons.

“We’re talking about when our principals and other teachers are walking through our classrooms that they see these strategies embedded,” Everett stressed.

The school also plans to strengthen teacher development through professional learning opportunities, collaboration and classroom observations.

“Are we putting people in places where they’re going to be the strongest?” Everett asked, emphasizing the importance of supporting teachers after they are hired.

Academic improvement is another major focus, particularly in math and reading.Sampson Middle’s current math proficiency rate is 47.9 percent, with goals of reaching 50.4 percent by 2027 and 53 percent by 2028. Reading proficiency currently stands at 49.1 percent, with targets of 52 percent by 2027 and 55 percent by 2028.

Sloan explained that teachers have been working together to align instruction and use student performance data to identify areas needing additional support. Math teachers are also using the school’s Horses Huddle time to help close learning gaps.

Reading initiatives include a schoolwide Accelerated Reader challenge to encourage students to read more. “We don’t want students to just know the right answer, we want students to use their reasoning skills,” Sloan stressed.

The school’s third goal centers on family engagement, with plans to increase participation in school events and two-way communication between parents and teachers by 3 percent by 2028.

“What we’re doing in the classroom we want our families to know about,” Bibeault emphasized.She highlighted several events held this school year, including back-to-school night, an AVID contract signing, a farmers market, a Title I night, Beta Club induction and a fall festival.

The school has also expanded communication through ClassDojo and Facebook, with information posted in both English and Spanish. Lanier’s weekly Sunday calls are also provided in both languages.

Lanier emphasized that the improvement plan ultimately comes down to understanding individual students and their needs.

“How can we meet those kids where they are?” he asked.

Board member Dr. Linda Brunson questioned how parents were involved in the school improvement team, with Lanier acknowledging that participation was similar to the school’s parent-teacher-student organization.

Clinton High

At Clinton High, Principal John Green and his team are working to align instructional strategies with Sampson Middle, creating greater consistency as students move from one school to the next.

Green described the effort as a “strategic effort to align CHS and SMS,” stressing that although they are separate schools, he wants them working together toward common academic goals.

Joining Green were career and technical education teacher Dr. David Yarasheski, exceptional children teacher Michael Oliver and assistant principals Ashley Knowles and Lakechisa Phillips.

Clinton High’s improvement plan centers on raising student proficiency, strengthening academic growth and better preparing students for college and careers.The school aims to increase its average grade-level proficiency from 42.3 percent to 47.3 percent, raise its school performance grade from 60 to 65 and improve its academic growth index from minus 7.08 to minus 2.00 by June 2027.

Yarasheski explained that the school will focus on targeted instruction, frequent assessments and directing resources toward areas where students need the most support.

The plan includes increasing proficiency by 5 percentage points in each of the school’s four end-of-course tested subjects: Biology, English II, Math I and Math III.

Additional goals focus on improving performance among female students and English learners, as well as increasing the number of students meeting college and career readiness benchmarks through ACT scores, WorkKeys credentials and end-of-course testing.

Oliver discussed how scheduling changes allow teachers of end-of-course tested subjects to share planning periods and collaborate more effectively. The school is also incorporating AVID strategies, including writing, inquiry, collaboration, organization and reading, to support student success.

Knowles emphasized the importance of regularly monitoring student progress and “quickly addressing students’ needs.”

She explained that teachers and administrators meet frequently to identify academic concerns, attendance problems and behavioral issues, allowing the school to provide additional support and involve parents when needed.

Phillips outlined how Clinton High is directing funding and resources toward its instructional priorities.

“Our instructional focus is what drives us each and every day,” she emphasized.

Clinton High is designated an Additional Targeted Support and Improvement school, requiring particular attention to improving outcomes for English learners. Phillips explained that resources are being allocated to help close achievement gaps and ensure students receive the support they need.

Green concluded by stressing that intentional planning and consistent instruction will be key to reaching the school’s academic goals.

Following the presentations, the board unanimously approved both improvement plans. Aside from moving a scheduled closed session to December, the approvals were the only action taken Tuesday.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, curriculum and instruction director for Clinton City Schools, noted that both plans are available through the schools’ websites at www.clinton.k12.nc.us, where login information is provided for those wishing to review them in their entirety.