Reward offeredfor info on Sept.27 shooting

Clinton police are upping the ante in their search for the suspect or suspects responsible for the Sept. 27 shooting death of 38-year-old Tyree Smith.And while investigators believe they may know who the shooter is, information they currently have isn’t enough evidence for an arrest.

For those reasons, Police Chief Adrian Mathews said Friday the department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Smith’s death.

“Help solve this homicide,” screams a bold headline on a flyer now being distributed by police officers in hopes of nailing down leads that might take them to the shooter.

“See Something. Know Something. Say Something,” the flyer reads, followed by a plea to contact the Clinton Police Department at 910-592-3105 or provide anonymous information through the tip line by texting 847411, beginning the message with ‘tipcpd.’

Mathews said the reward is being offered in hopes of enticing people to come forward.

“We know there are people out there with information,” Mathews stressed. “This was a party; there were a lot of people around when it happened. Somebody, probably more than one, knows something.”

Smith was shot in the wee hours of Sunday morning, Sept. 27. The 38-year-old, whose last known address was 204 W. Butler Ave., was found lying on the dirt path at 203 Shamrock Drive just after 12:30 a.m. that morning. He was suffering from what police called “gunshot wounds.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Since that time, Clinton police detectives have been tracking leads, processing tips and scouring the Shamrock Drive area for clues to who killed Smith.

They have, Mathews has said on multiple occasions, a person of interest, but not enough evidence for it to evolve into an actual arrest.“We are hoping this reward will draw the attention of those who have information that can help us,” Mathews said.

While investigators have tips, the police chief said they don’t have anyone who will corroborate the information that has been provided through the Police Department’s tip line.“It’s all anonymous. Someone will call and say a person’s name, then someone else will call and say they heard it was someone. The someone will be the same person, but we don’t have any corroboration of that someone,” the police chief pointed out.

While those anonymous tips help, Mathews said investigators were at a point where “they really need someone willing to come down to the Police Department and go on record with the information they have.”The problem, he suggested, is that most people are either afraid they will get in trouble or fear retaliation.

“Sometimes it’s a little of both,” the chief stressed.

But with multiple people at the so-called outdoor party on that night, Mathews believes there are those who know exactly what happened and who shot Smith. “We just want them to be willing to get involved. Hopefully, this reward will be the incentive needed.”

And, just as the flyer notes, Mathews believes the people who know something can make a difference in the case, helping to bring justice to Smith and his family.

“I sure do believe that, and I sure hope someone realizes the difference they can make.”