‘Pink’ies up for Breast Cancer Awareness

Butler Court Senior Center was transformed Wednesday, with pink in all the details, from the tablecloths to the hats attendees donned as they remembered those they lost and learned ways to protect themselves — all in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The tea began with a chorus of “Amazing Grace” and a prayer, with retired nurse Harriet Bryant welcomed as the guest speaker.

Bryant began with a reminder: “Breast cancer does not only affect females; it affects males too.”

She explained that cancer can develop in different areas of the breast and that breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States after skin cancer. It is also the second-leading cause of cancer death among women, behind lung cancer.

Bryant separated her discussion into two categories: risk factors and lifestyle, describing risk factors as “things you can’t change” and lifestyle factors as those “you can change.”

“Being born female is one of the highest risk factors,” Bryant stressed, adding that the risk increases with age. Most breast cancers are diagnosed in women 55 and older, she reported.

The retired nurse also discussed the importance of family medical history, including breast cancer on either the maternal or paternal side of the family. She encouraged men with a family history of prostate cancer to discuss their potential breast cancer risk with a health care provider.

Bryant went on to explain how certain hormonal treatments and other factors can affect breast cancer risk.

She also informed the group that beginning menstruation at an earlier age or entering menopause later can increase risk, as can having dense breast tissue or a history of radiation treatment to the chest. Certain benign breast conditions may also be associated with increased risk, Bryant reported.

In terms of lifestyle, Bryant discussed alcohol consumption, weight gain and menopausal hormone therapy, along with reproductive factors such as never having children or having a first child after age 30.

She urged the group to maintain a healthy weight, stay active, be aware of changes in their breasts and receive recommended mammograms.

“Check your breasts every day,” the nurse urged.

“Raise your arm, feel for nodules. Is that nodule sensitive to the touch?” Bryant asked as she demonstrated how to perform a self-exam.

“If there is drainage from the nipple or your breast is shriveled like a prune, you need to tell your doctor,” she stressed.

Bryant emphasized the importance of knowing individual risk factors and speaking with a health care provider about when to begin mammograms, particularly for those with a family history or other elevated risks.

“You pay the doctor, and don’t let them slack you,” she reminded the crowd, stressing that patients should advocate for themselves and seek another provider if their concerns are not being addressed.

“Medicare pays for mammograms,” she added.

“This is your body. You will have to speak for yourself,” Bryant urged.

Following the presentation, Karen Carter led the group in “This Little Light of Mine” and “You Are My Sunshine,” filling the room with voices singing loudly and smiles on the faces of those gathered.

The group then remembered three of their own who died from breast cancer: Mary Bennett, Sudie Faison and Pat Ward. Family members attended in their honor.

Event organizer Gail Bell shared memories of Ward, saying, “Her children still send me bingo supplies because of how much she loved to play bingo.”

Before refreshments, Deirdre Johnson, who works at Butler Court, shared her love for the group.

“I love every single one of you, whether it’s someone to cut up with, vent, go shopping. I never knew I needed y’all in my life,” she said, expressing gratitude for her two years working with the senior center.

Bell, who also works at Butler Court, shared that the awareness tea was her project for the month.

“We’re open every day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Bell explained, highlighting the center’s oldest member, Alice Kirby, who is 96 and is fondly called “Mother Kirby” by many.

As refreshments were served, with the eldest attendees given the first opportunity to fill their plates, many reflected on surviving breast cancer or knowing others who had battled the disease.

Throughout the gathering, the group shared a common feeling of gratitude for the time spent together.