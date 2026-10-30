Openings remain for city district

While Clinton City Schools continues advertising several employment opportunities, district officials say many of the positions have already been filled or are awaiting final approval.

The district advertised at least 16 staff openings on Oct. 12, with 13 job listings recently appearing on the Red Rover employment website. Those positions ranged from bus drivers to school psychologists.

However, Sheila Peterson, executive director of human capital for Clinton City Schools, explained last week that many of the openings have been filled, with some appointments awaiting approval from the Clinton City Board of Education.

Among the positions that remained open were technology and public information coordinator, McKinney-Vento homeless specialist, early literacy specialist, educational interpreter, teacher of the deaf and hard of hearing, speech-language pathologist, speech-language pathology assistant and school psychologist.

A volunteer application was also listed, although Peterson clarified that it is intended for individuals interested in volunteering at district schools rather than a paid staff position.

Peterson explained that the technology and public information coordinator position became available because of a retirement.

The McKinney-Vento homeless specialist position is grant-funded and classified, as is the educational interpreter position.

The early literacy specialist position is through the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, although the district is also required to advertise it locally.

“We have to advertise on our website as well,” Peterson explained.

Some of the district’s greatest recruitment challenges involve specialized positions, including speech-language pathologists, school psychologists and teachers of the deaf and hard of hearing.

Peterson attributed the difficulty in filling those positions largely to differences in compensation between public education and employment opportunities outside school systems.

“In the secular world they get paid more than they would in the education world,” she explained.

“There are great benefits in education, retirement, bonuses, but the salaries are higher in the secular world.”

Peterson believes an increase in state-funded salaries would make these positions easier to fill, adding that higher pay would benefit employees throughout the district.

“Bonuses are great, but an increase in base salary would make a lasting difference,” she stressed.

Although the specialized positions remain a challenge, Peterson reported progress in filling other openings.

Elementary teaching and exceptional children, or EC, teaching positions have been filled, with the appointments awaiting board approval.

The district is also filling an academically or intellectually gifted, or AIG, teaching position internally.

Meanwhile, participants in the district’s Dark Horse Fellows program who are currently completing their student teaching are expected to take over classrooms next semester.

Those classes are being taught by certified, retired teachers in the meantime, Peterson explained.

For students who require specialized services, the district has turned to virtual instruction while continuing to recruit permanent employees.

Peterson reported that speech-language pathology, school psychology and deaf and hard of hearing services are currently being provided through virtual sessions.

Students meet with the appropriate specialist through video calls, with an instructional assistant helping facilitate the sessions.

“It’s working well,” Peterson said, noting that the specialists have developed relationships with students despite providing services remotely.

The district also continues advertising for bus drivers, although Peterson clarified that Clinton City Schools does not currently have any vacancies in that area.

“We are always looking for bus drivers even though we do not have any vacancies at this time,” she explained.

While several appointments were awaiting official approval, the Clinton City Board of Education took no personnel action during its Oct. 20 meeting.

A closed session originally scheduled to discuss personnel matters was moved to the board’s December meeting.

For now, the district continues recruiting for its remaining specialized positions while using temporary staffing arrangements and virtual services to meet students’ needs.