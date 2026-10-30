King resigns as county schools superintendent

Sampson County Schools will be searching for a new superintendent after Dr. Jamie King announced his resignation Monday evening, bringing his tenure as the district’s top administrator to an end next summer.

King submitted a letter of resignation to the Sampson County Schools Board of Education during a closed session near the end of the board’s regular meeting Monday. His resignation will take effect June 30, 2027.

The announcement comes as King, who has led the district since July 3, 2023, continues his fourth year as superintendent.

Despite the announcement, the reasons behind King’s decision remain unclear. Multiple attempts were made to reach him for comment following Monday’s meeting, though he had declined to publicly discuss the situation as of Tuesday afternoon.

The school board, meanwhile, is already preparing for the process of selecting his successor.

Following the announcement Monday night, a representative of the North Carolina School Boards Association appeared before the board to discuss superintendent search services, an early indication that members are beginning to consider how they will fill the district’s top leadership position.

Board Chairman Darryl Warren addressed the resignation Tuesday afternoon, expressing appreciation for King’s service while confirming that the search for his replacement would not be delayed.

“We thank Dr. King for everything he has done for Sampson County Schools and for what he will continue to do through the end of his tenure,” Warren said.

“We wish Dr. King nothing but the best in where his next opportunity takes him.”

Warren concluded by declaring that “the search for our next Superintendent (will begin) immediately.”

Although King is not scheduled to depart until the end of June, the board’s announcement places the district on a timeline to identify its next leader before the start of the 2027-28 school year.

Vice Chairwoman Jennifer Naylor also offered her appreciation for King in a statement Tuesday.

“We’re very thankful for Dr. King and his time here at Sampson County Schools,” Naylor remarked, “and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter.”

Like Warren, Naylor did not indicate what prompted King’s decision to resign.

She expressed optimism about working alongside fellow board members and the community as the district begins the process of finding its next superintendent.

While Naylor did not outline specific steps the board would take, she emphasized her appreciation for the opportunity to participate in the selection process, along with “the community that trusts me and the rest of our board with that process.”

King’s departure will mark another leadership transition for a district that has navigated a number of challenges during his administration, including student enrollment fluctuations, staffing needs and efforts to maintain educational services across its schools.

Throughout his tenure, King has worked with district administrators and the school board on matters ranging from classroom instruction and employee recruitment to transportation and student support.

His leadership has also received recognition beyond Sampson County. Earlier this year, King was named the 2026-27 Sandhills Regional Superintendent of the Year, an honor recognizing his work in public education.

For those who have worked closely with King, Tuesday’s announcement prompted reflections on his leadership and commitment to the district.

Dr. Wendy Cabral, executive director for personnel services and federal programs for Sampson County Schools, praised King’s dedication to students and families.

“He is always focused on what is best for students, and he works tirelessly to bring needed resources to our students and their families,” Cabral stressed Tuesday morning.

Cabral declined to comment on King’s reasons for resigning, emphasizing that she did not want to speak on his behalf.

She did, however, reflect on her working relationship with the superintendent and the impact he has had on her professional development.

“He has challenged me to grow as a district administrator and supported me on that journey,” she remarked.

“His energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and I am a better person and educator because I know him, work for him, and learn from him. He is a difference maker,” Cabral added.

With approximately eight months remaining before King’s resignation takes effect, the district will continue operating under his leadership while the school board works to determine who will take the reins next.

For now, board leaders have offered their appreciation for King’s service and expressed their commitment to finding the next superintendent, with the search expected to begin immediately.