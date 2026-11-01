Last stop for sales tax increase Q&As

One citizen was in attendance Thursday at Lakewood High School for the final of four community meetings facilitated by county government officials to educate the public on the 2026 sales tax referendum. The referendum is on Tuesday’s ballot in Sampson County and is intended to help pay approximately $100 million in existing school debt, mainly associated with Clinton, Midway and Union high schools, which were completed in 2008.

Each of the last four Thursdays, county officials have made their way across the county, beginning in Garland on Oct. 8, visiting Newton Grove on Oct. 15 and Clinton on Oct. 22, and ending their visits in the Roseboro-Salemburg area this week, ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

One citizen was in attendance at the Lakewood media center, where County Manager Allen Vann, commissioners Eric Pope and Lethia Lee, and the assistant county manager gave details about what the half-cent sales tax would do locally.

The referendum, if passed, would put an additional 0.5 percent sales tax on eligible purchases made in the county, increasing the total sales tax rate to 7.5 percent and generating an estimated $4 million in annual revenue for the county, according to Vann.

Stephanie Graham, the local resident in attendance, came with questions, beginning with how the referendum got on the ballot.

“Senator Brent Jackson is the key component here,” Vann stressed as he explained how the county worked with lobbyists to get the referendum on the 2026 ballot. The North Carolina General Assembly voted to allow Sampson County specifically to have this referendum on the ballot in this election.

“I’m hearing this is a more fair way to get the taxes?” Graham asked the county manager, adding a question about what the estimated $4 million in revenue meant.

“Is this annually?” she asked.

“Yes, annually,” Vann replied, providing an example. “Some people thought this was way more expensive than it is, but if you make a $100 purchase, that’s only an additional 50 cents.”

Graham responded, “I think people are thinking about the total. If you’re only spending $100, sure,” explaining that individual purchases will add up.

Vann acknowledged that with the cost of gas and groceries being what they are, the increase can seem like a lot, but the revenue would eventually help resolve the $100 million in school debt for the three high schools.

“I have been told Roseboro Elementary was built around then too,” he added.

Graham then asked, “If I vote no, what’s going to happen with the school debt?”

“Well, we’re currently paying for it with property taxes,” Vann stated, continuing that there are things the county has to pay for, including parks and recreation and veterans services, and that currently 60 percent is paid with property taxes.

“There wasn’t a plan in place before deciding to build the high schools?” Graham probed.

“With the school building, we didn’t already have a plan,” Vann responded, sharing that the typical procedure for building a new school is to acquire bonds.

“There’s no other way,” added Lee.

“Are my property taxes going to go down?” Graham wondered, to which Vann replied, “If the referendum passes, the commissioners have made it clear that they will discuss lowering the property taxes possibly one penny.”

“You really don’t have an answer, you’re going on a hope and a prayer,” Graham replied, adding that her property taxes had gone up almost 100 percent.

“There’s no way we can guarantee. We don’t have a crystal ball,” Vann stated.

“That’s fair,” Graham replied.

“We’re hoping this can be helpful enough that there can be a slight reduction,” Vann added.

Pope shared that “there are several factors that we won’t know until after the election.”

He named the proposed Property Tax Levy Amendment, which, if approved, would give the North Carolina General Assembly the power to limit local governments’ ability to raise property taxes, as well as potential unintended costs from the federal legislation known as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Pope mentioned Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits as an example, with the county now having to determine how and whether to fund what is no longer being provided federally.

Vann added that error rates for social services are not determined locally but are based on the state.

“Currently North Carolina is out of the range the government will cover,” Vann stressed, explaining that the county will have to pay based on the entirety of the state rather than the rate earned locally.

Pope added that there are state and federal mandates the county has no choice but to enforce, with Vann adding that these are often unfunded mandates. He gave the example that, in this budget cycle, $368,000 was required to cover social services administrative fees.

“We’ve been told it could be anywhere between zero and $3.2 million for this next year,” Vann reported of what the county could be mandated to fund.

Graham shared that the consensus she had heard from community members was, “No, we’re not going to do this,” adding that she thought most people did not understand why the increase was needed or what it would benefit them personally.

“But we are all using the schools,” she stated.

Vann replied, “Just look at this school. Look at the ceiling tiles. It will need to be replaced eventually. They’ve just started Hobbton High, and Clinton is talking about a new elementary school as well.”

“We can’t tell anyone how to vote, but it helps to be informed,” Lee stressed.

“Unfortunately, if we don’t find ways to vary our revenue stream and we reach property tax capacity, we will be forced to make tough decisions,” Vann urged.

He continued by saying, “Some people say a necessity, some say a luxury; at the end of the day, someone says it’s a necessity,” referring to items in the county budget and how cuts would affect the community.

“When it comes down to it, are you going to take an ambulance off the road?” Pope questioned.

Ultimately, Vann stressed that the county wants “to identify long-term liabilities, so we don’t keep kicking the can down the road.”

Graham said she didn’t have any more questions, adding, “It’s clear.”

Vann thanked her for being there, and Lee urged residents to vote.

“Get out and vote. This sales tax is not the elephant in the room, not the big bad wolf — it’s going to help them.”

Pope said to Graham, “I don’t know what district you live in, but you have a say in the decisions made,” referring to the county commissioners.