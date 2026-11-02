New Circle K on the way

Construction on a new Circle K gas station has begun at the corner of Sunset Avenue and Pierce Street, next to the Carlie C’s shopping center.

The coming convenience store will serve as the first new gas station constructed in Clinton in the past 14 years.

The process to gain approval began in late February of this year. An application was submitted to the city by Mark Kestnvaum, who represented Circle K at the time.

Kestnvaum was contacted at the end of this week, though he replied that he no longer worked with Circle K and had no comment.

After the application was reviewed and approved, a permit for the new Circle K was issued Sept. 25.

“It usually takes that long to get things approved through all the different departments,” explained Planning Director Lyle Moore on Friday.

Subcontractors hired by Circle K could be seen preparing the site this past week. They began their work last week.

Moore said he didn’t have a projected date for when the gas station will be completed.

He added that during his time with Planning and Development, “I’ve only ever had one (built) here. All the rest of them were pre-existing.”

Moore was referring to the Murphy’s gas station in front of Walmart, which was built in 2012.

“That’s the most recent one,” he recalled.

“Clearly, there’s been additions on other ones, but they were all pre-existing ones.”

Moore also noted that the Murphy’s gas station “was on a smaller scale.”

“This one is a little bit different than most,” Moore observed, referring to the coming Circle K.

“It has access to two different roads, so it will have a driveway on (both) Pierce Street and Sunset Avenue.”

Moore commented that, for now, it’s too soon to predict how the future Circle K will benefit the city financially.

“You won’t know how much property tax the city’s going to generate until the actual structure is there and has been appraised,” he explained.

The new Circle K will be located not far from an existing gas station, a Sunoco along Sunset Avenue in front of Carlie C’s.

A couple of months ago, during the Clinton City Council meeting Aug. 4, Moore came before the mayor and council and proposed shortening the required distance between convenience stores within the city, which had been set at 750 feet.

Moore’s reasoning at the time was that the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s required distance between convenience stores was already set at only 300 feet.

A motion and second for Moore’s request were unanimously approved by the City Council that day.

With the Circle K permit being approved the month after Moore’s request, he was asked Friday if there was a correlation between the two events.

He stated that there was no direct connection, reiterating that while the new Circle K’s permit was approved in September, the application had been submitted in February.

Moore said that as of this week, he had not received “any more applications,” nor had he “been approached by anybody else” about additional gas stations since the distance requirements were amended.

The Circle K corporate office was contacted multiple times for a statement about the future gas station coming to Clinton but had not responded by press time Friday.