Sampson CC celebrates those who invest in student success

The generosity of those who continue to invest in Sampson Community College and its students was celebrated during the SCC Foundation’s annual Donor Appreciation Reception, an event that also highlighted the importance of community partnerships in shaping the college’s future.

Held Oct. 20 at the home of SCC Trustee Clay Strickland and his wife, Gina, the reception brought together Foundation directors, college trustees, donors, faculty, staff and friends of the college for an evening of fellowship and appreciation.

According to Lisa Turlington, dean of advancement and executive director of the SCC Foundation, the gathering has been a tradition since 2010, evolving from a formal seated dinner into a more relaxed reception hosted by individuals with ties to the college.

“We’ve had the privilege of having people open their homes and invite in donors and people who’ve shown generosity to the college since 2010,” Turlington explained.

Over the years, hosts have included current SCC President Dr. Bill Starling, former President Bill Aiken, former Clinton Mayor Lew Starling and other supporters of the institution.

While the setting has changed, the purpose has remained the same: recognizing those whose contributions help provide educational opportunities for students throughout Sampson County and beyond.

A highlight of this year’s reception came from SCC Student Ambassadors, who shared their educational experiences, career aspirations and appreciation for the support they have received through the college.

Turlington emphasized that hearing directly from students provides donors with a personal understanding of how their generosity makes a difference.

“People appreciate hearing the stories of our students, how they ended up at Sampson Community College and a little about their career path,” she shared. “That’s always fun for everyone, to connect gifts with students and the impact on lives.”

The evening also provided an opportunity for guests to learn more about the college’s ongoing developments and future plans.

Starling addressed those in attendance, expressing appreciation to the Stricklands for hosting the gathering and thanking the students who participated. He also discussed construction projects and other developments taking place across campus, particularly those connected to workforce training.

Turlington explained that many of those investments are designed to strengthen the college’s ability to prepare students for employment opportunities within the region.

“He talked a little about the development and things that are happening at the college and how many of the construction projects tie into job training,” she noted. “We’re able to connect to the labor market locally and really impact lives by allowing our students to train for jobs that will lead to family-sustaining wages.”

Beyond financial contributions, Turlington stressed that maintaining relationships with trustees, Foundation directors, business leaders and residents is essential to the college’s continued growth.

Those connections, she explained, allow SCC to better understand the needs of local industries while ensuring its programs and services remain relevant to the communities it serves.

“We like to always say it is your community college, speaking to the community, and we want their input on how we develop programs and how we engage the community and certainly how we engage industry,” Turlington said.

She added that community involvement extends beyond the classroom, pointing to recreational amenities such as the campus walking trail and upcoming events as additional opportunities to strengthen those relationships.

By remaining connected to residents and regional employers, the college can continue identifying educational interests, workforce demands and opportunities for future development.

For Turlington, gatherings such as the donor appreciation reception reinforce the understanding that SCC’s success is closely tied to the people and organizations who continue to support its mission.

“By being connected to the community, we kind of keep our ear to the ground on what’s needed in industry and what people are interested in,” she said.

And as SCC continues expanding its programs and facilities, that connection between the college and the community remains an important part of preparing students for opportunities close to home.