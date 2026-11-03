Fiery crash claims life of 20-year-old

A 20-year-old Harrells resident lost her life Sunday morning following a fiery head-on collision involving a pickup truck and a tractor-trailer hauling methane gas on U.S. 421 near River Road, prompting emergency evacuations and a lengthy roadway closure.

According to the N.C. State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, when a 1999 Toyota pickup operated by Breezy A. Hernandez, 20, of Harrells, was traveling north on U.S. 421.Authorities reported that Hernandez’s pickup crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2019 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Lawa A. Dowdell, 30, of Leland.

Following the collision, both vehicles caught fire and burned just off the roadway. The tractor-trailer was hauling methane gas, but officials confirmed that the cargo remained contained and did not ignite.

Hernandez was killed as a result of the collision, while Dowdell was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center with injuries that were reportedly not life-threatening.

The crash prompted a significant emergency response, with multiple agencies working to secure the scene near 10196 Taylors Bridge Hwy. and protect nearby residents.

According to Sampson County Emergency Management Director Joshua Deaver, the Taylors Bridge Fire Department served as the primary responding agency, with assistance from the Harrells and Clinton fire departments. The Fayetteville Fire Department’s Regional Response Team 3 also responded to assist with the hazardous cargo.

Other agencies involved in the response included Sampson County Emergency Services, Sampson County EMS, the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the N.C. Department of Transportation, the N.C. State Highway Patrol and N.C. Emergency Management.

Clinton Fire Department and Pender County Fire & EMS also provided emergency coverage for the Taylors Bridge and Harrells fire districts, ensuring continued service for any additional calls while personnel worked at the crash scene.

As a safety precaution, sheriff’s deputies initially evacuated homes within a half-mile radius of the collision due to concerns surrounding the tanker fire and its cargo. Residents were urged to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency personnel.However, according to an update provided Monday morning by Deaver, the evacuation area was reduced around 11 a.m. Sunday to a single neighborhood near the crash site after firefighters extinguished the blaze and determined that no hazardous materials had been released.

The remaining evacuation order was lifted around 4 p.m. after the methane gas was transferred into another tanker and emergency officials declared the scene safe.

The roadway, which had remained closed throughout much of the day as crews worked to secure the area and remove the damaged vehicles, was cleared and reopened around 5 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Highway Patrol, speed is not believed to have been a contributing factor in the collision. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and investigators are continuing to determine whether impairment played a role.

The fatal collision remains under investigation by the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

This is the 16th highway death in Sampson County during 2026.