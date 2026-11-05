From prevention to planning

The Sampson County Health Department provides comprehensive Family Planning services to support women, men, and their partners in making informed decisions about their reproductive and sexual health. Family planning allows individuals to consider whether and when they would like to have children, how they would like to space pregnancies, and what steps they can take to prepare for a healthy pregnancy when the time is right.

The Family Planning Program provides education, counseling, preventive care, health assessments, contraceptive services, and pregnancy planning. The program’s goals include reducing unintended pregnancies, promoting healthy lifestyles before pregnancy, preventing sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and improving maternal and infant health outcomes.

Comprehensive Reproductive

Health Services

Family planning is about more than birth control. The program provides preventive services and education that empower individuals to take an active role in their health and make choices that are appropriate for their individual needs and future plans.

Services and education available through the Family Planning Program may include:

• Reproductive life planning and pregnancy spacing

• Education about male and female reproductive health

• Contraceptive counseling and services

• Pregnancy prevention and planning

• Education about breast health and breast self-awareness

• Sexually transmitted infection prevention and education, including HIV

• Preconception health education

• Counseling to promote healthy pregnancies and birth outcomes

• Referrals for additional healthcare services when needed

By providing access to preventive healthcare, education, and effective contraception, family planning services can help reduce unintended pregnancies and support healthier pregnancies, mothers, infants, and families.

Affordable and

confidential services

Participation in the Family Planning Program is completely voluntary and is not required to receive other programs or services offered by Sampson County Health Department.

Family planning services are available regardless of an individual’s ability to pay. Fees are determined according to applicable federal poverty guidelines and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services sliding fee scale. The Health Department also accepts Medicaid and private insurance for family planning services.

Adolescents requesting family planning services are provided appointments as soon as possible. North Carolina law allows minors to consent to certain confidential healthcare services, including services related to the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of sexually transmitted infections and pregnancy, as well as certain other health conditions as permitted by law.

We, at the Health Department, encourage adolescents to involve a parent, guardian, or other trusted adult in decisions about their health whenever possible while respecting the confidentiality protections provided by North Carolina law.

Contraceptive options

Choosing a contraceptive method is a personal decision. Clients seeking contraception at SCHD receive education about available methods so they can make an informed choice based on their individual health needs, preferences, and reproductive goals.

Contraceptive methods available on-site may include:

• Oral contraceptive pills

• Male condoms

• Intrauterine devices (IUDs)

• Hormonal injections

• Contraceptive implants

• Emergency contraception

For contraceptive methods not available directly through the Health Department, such as the contraceptive patch or vaginal ring, prescriptions or appropriate referrals may be provided.

Male condoms are available free of charge at Sampson County Health Department upon request, and a physical examination is not required to receive them.

Clients also receive education about reducing their risk of sexually transmitted infections. While contraceptive methods can be highly effective at preventing pregnancy, abstinence is the only method that completely eliminates the risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections when practiced consistently.

Supporting a healthier

Sampson County

Family planning continues to play an important role in the health and well-being of individuals and families throughout Sampson County. Access to accurate information, preventive healthcare, and contraceptive options allows individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive health and plan for their futures.

Whether someone wants to prevent pregnancy, space pregnancies, explore contraceptive options, or prepare for a healthy pregnancy, the Sampson County Health Department is available to provide confidential, respectful, and supportive care.

For more information about Family Planning services, call Sampson County Health Department at (910) 592-1131, ext. 4214.

To schedule a Family Planning appointment, call (910) 592-1131, ext. 4001.