Veterans Day ceremonyto mark nation’s 250th

On the 11th day, at the 11th hour, just as in year’s past, Sampson County will pay homage to its veterans with an event being held at the Sampson County Agri-Exposition Center.

Ann Knowles, director of the Sampson County Veterans Service Office, said last week that she plans to place an emphasis on America’s 250th anniversary at the annual veterans celebration.

Knowles recalled that the program has been held “for many, many years.”

Before the event moved to the Sampson CountyAgri-Exposition Center, Knowles said the event would take place at such locations as the front steps of the Sampson County Courthouse, the Sampson Register of Deeds office, and even at Grandview Memorial Gardens.

“We’ll start at 11 a.m., we’ll have our program, and then my office will do refreshments, and we’re through,” noted Knowles about this year’s event at the Agri-Exposition Center.

Dr. Dan Chabot will serve as the keynote speaker for the event.

“Over the summer, they asked me if I would be willing to speak,” Chabot explained last Wednesday. “It’s a fantastic honor to be able to … look out across our veterans, and just thank them for their service to our beautiful country — and to pay tribute to their service — but also be able to recognize their sacrifice beyond the battlefield, and talk about the importance that the military puts on families.”

Chabot said he has never been part of the event before. He explained that he comes from a family with a long history of military service.

“Both of my grandfathers, my uncles, and my little brother all served and were veterans.”

As principal at Union High School, Chabot said speaking at the Veterans Day service will be an opportunity for him to talk about “the new generation of students coming in, the importance of leadership, and what that brings to our country for our students to move forward and to honor our country and everything that we stand for. It’s a just beautiful opportunity, and I’m just so humbled.”

The Veterans Day event will also include students from Union High School’s JROTC program serving as the color guard. Included will be Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Lopez-Ocampo, 1st Lt. Aden Pedraza-Banos, 1st Lt. Edwin Reyes and Sgt. William Garcia.

“That also is an honor to able to watch our kids represent their town and represent their program,” Chabot remarked.

Knowles reiterated the importance of America’s 250th anniversary and reflected on the soldiers who served during the nation’s founding.

“I look at the picture of George Washington in that boat that they’re rowing, and he’s standing at the front of it, because that was the beginning of our nation … That’s what it’s all about.”

Knowles emphasized that this year’s ceremony will remember “what was done to start this country.”

She urged all those who are able to come out to the Agri-Expo Center on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to do so, showing support for veterans in Sampson County and across the nation.