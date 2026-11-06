Free coats, foodbeing offered

This year, members of the Multicultural Committee of Sampson County, Inc. are hosting two coat giveaway’s, with the first one happening this Saturday, Nov. 7 at 450 McKoy St. in Clinton, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Smithfield Foods will provide up to 100 hot dogs, chips, and drinks for free at the Clinton Coat Giveaway this year.

The coat drive began a few years ago, explained Dr. Ted Thomas, chairman of the Multicultural Committee, during an interview this past Tuesday. “We were looking for a community project to do, and somebody suggested a coat drive. This will actually be the fourth year of the coat drive.”

The drive has occurred every November and, each year, he attested, the project has grown. Along with the project’s growth has come greater support. Thomas said the support has been so great that this year an additional coat drive day is being added for the first Saturday in December.

“We’re gonna expand it,” he emphasized.“Before, we just were doing it in the Clinton area … This year, we’re going to do it in Clinton and in Harrells.”

The Coat Giveaway in December will take place at Keathern Missionary Baptist Church in Harrells, where a donation box is currently set up, and Thomas said he and other members of the Multicultural Committee will most likely provide the free food for that event.

That event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon as well. The church is located at 92 Bland School Road.

As awareness and support has grown, so has the number of donated coats. Of those donated items, Thomas said “at least 75-80 percent of the coats are new.”

“People bought new coats, people donated money … We even had a raffle to raise money for the coat drive. It was a $500 raffle, and the person who won the raffle gave $250 of it back so we could buy more coats,” Thomas attested, showing great appreciation for the outpouring of support.

He noted that people in the community “have really rallied around” the Coat Giveaway this year.

Donations can still be taken the Sampson County YMCA for the Clinton giveaway, he pointed out.

“Just let them know it’s for the coat drive, and Bill Nunez, who is the executive director of the Y, will call me and let me know,” Thomas said for those who would still like to make donations.

There is no cut-off date for donations, and any extra coats received after the Nov. 7 giveaway in Clinton will go towards the Harrells giveaway on Dec. 5.

Last year, Thomas recalled that around 75-80 coats were given away. “Each year, it has grown,” he said about the number of coats the Multicultural Committee is able to give out. “Probably the year before last, it may have been 50. The first year, we may have done about 40-50.”

At last year’s Coat Giveaway, he said, the group ran out of coats after about an hour.“We’ve tried to get more coats this year,” Thomas stated.

“We wanted at least 50 children’s coats here in the Clinton area, and at least 50 children’s coats in the Harrells area.”

Thomas said the Multicultural Committee’s goal this year was to have 100 coats total at each location. He added that as of this past Tuesday, that goal has already been exceeded for Clinton.

In addition to coats, he said, some winter accessories, such as caps, will be given away as well.

“Hopefully, we won’t give out as quickly as we did last year,” Thomas stressed.