Tiny terrariums, tremendous truths

Fifth grade science seems to come to life in Christina Carrier’s class at Roseboro Elementary — with student-built terrariums demonstrating the energy cycle in real time.

Last Wednesday afternoon, Carrier led her class through an interactive quiz on the energy cycle, where students held up dry erase boards with their answers — answers they learned hands-on through creating the cycle using recycled two liter plastic bottles, plants they grew from seed, and live animals.

As the quiz ended, students eagerly hurried to the back of the class where their groups’ terrariums were waiting. Each terrarium contained crickets, fish, snails, and isopods, which the students knew exactly what each

“The plant is the producer, the fish the primary consumer, and the snail the secondary consumer,” Fifth grader Paris Lassiter explained confidently as she pointed out the fish and snail in her group’s terrarium.

Jayden Castaneda shared that isopods “live in logs” because they need darkness and moisture to survive.

When asked how they built the terrariums, Angel Calloro Carpio explained their process, sharing “we took a plant, and took soil to build the top,” adding that Carrier helped with the mosquito fish for the bottom portion.

“The snail is going to decompose the fish who died,” added Lassiter, who reported that her group had a couple losses of fish, which is also part of understanding the energy cycle and what it means to be a primary or secondary consumer.

The second group explained that they had built the terrariums about two weeks prior, with daily checks on how they are doing through the end of the unit, explaining that they had built them in steps with “Mrs. Carrier adding the top over the weekend,” reported Aliza Henry, who shared that “isopods come and decompose,” as well.

“This is our snail, his name is Gary,” shared Kevin Lanza, which, the group all confirmed, was named in honor of SpongeBob’s pet snail of the same name.

“Our fish is pregnant,” reported Henry.

“I really don’t think so,” commented her classmate Kennedi Smith, asking her teacher for clarification

“Yes, you can’t always tell the difference between a pregnant fish and one with a big abdomen,” Carrier reminded the group, which had been a question in class before.

Carrier shared her enjoyment of building terrariums with her fifth-graders, sharing that this wasn’t the first time she incorporated the project into the energy cycle unit. “It’s my first year back in the classroom in awhile, but yes I’ve done this in previous years.” She stressed how helpful it is for the students to truly understand the energy cycle and life sciences in a hands on way. “They see it in real life.” “I love it. I love how they named them all, and get all into it.”

She added that: “we’ll keep the fish as class pets for the year, with the rest (of the animals) getting released in a couple weeks.”

The supplies for the terrariums were provided by Roseboro Elementary Instructional Coach Kimly Mathis.