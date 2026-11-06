DOT schedules work to N.C. 403, other county roads

From road resurfacing and intersection improvements to preparations for winter weather, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has a busy schedule ahead in Sampson County, with several projects already underway and others expected to begin in the coming weeks and months.

During Monday’s Sampson County Board of Commissioners meeting, DOT Highway Maintenance Engineer Lance Eason and District Engineer Daniel Jones provided an overview of ongoing and upcoming projects, highlighting roadway improvements, safety measures and efforts to reduce maintenance costs.

Among the more immediate projects is a planned realignment of the intersection of N.C. 403 and Old Warsaw Road, an area Eason acknowledged has presented safety concerns for motorists.

“Coming up in the next two weeks, we’re going to be at the intersection of N.C. 403 and Old Warsaw Road,” Eason told commissioners. “It’s a tough intersection. It’s dangerous.”

The project will involve adjusting the intersection’s alignment to improve safety, with Old Warsaw Road expected to close for several days while crews complete the work.

Eason also highlighted recent maintenance efforts throughout the county, including patching operations along Old Warsaw Road, N.C. 411 between Harrells and Garland, and portions of secondary roads near Union School Road and Edmond Mathis Road.

Additional work has been prioritized in the Turkey area and other portions of southern Sampson County, where Eason said residents can expect increased paving and highway maintenance activity.

One accomplishment he emphasized was the department’s ability to complete certain roadway maintenance operations using its own crews rather than outside contractors.

According to Eason, recent work on Bearskin Road and another county roadway cost approximately $17,000 per mile using DOT personnel, compared with an estimated $35,000 per mile for contracted work.

The difference represents a savings of approximately $18,000 per mile, or just over 51 percent, for that type of maintenance.

Eason said he was proud of the department’s ability to complete the work in-house while reducing expenses and extending the life of the roadways.

Meanwhile, maintenance crews have been concentrating on shoulder work in northern Sampson County, particularly around Newton Grove and surrounding communities.

Although the county has avoided significant hurricane-related damage this season, Eason said the department is already shifting its attention toward winter weather preparations.

Crews began inspecting equipment Monday, conducting practice runs with trucks and reviewing salt supplies and other materials needed to respond to possible winter storms.

Eason said the preparations are especially important following the winter weather experienced last year, emphasizing that any increased truck activity residents notice in the coming days is part of the department’s preparations rather than a response to an approaching storm.

Paving and resurfacing

Jones followed with a construction update outlining several active and upcoming paving contracts throughout Sampson County.

He said much of the work under one existing resurfacing contract has been completed, including improvements along Sunset Avenue and Fayetteville Street in downtown Clinton.

Jones thanked the city of Clinton for assisting with traffic control during the downtown work, noting that the additional support helped crews navigate the challenges associated with construction in a heavily traveled area.

North Boulevard remains among the unfinished portions of that contract, with Jones indicating the contractor is unlikely to complete the work before seasonal paving restrictions take effect.

Another active resurfacing contract includes Bradshaw Road, Honrine Road, Simmons Road, Archie Lee Road, Corbett Road and Creel Road.

Jones also outlined a separate contract scheduled for work next year that will address remaining portions of the Faircloth Freeway not previously resurfaced during interchange construction.

That contract also includes Kenan Weeks Road, Maple Grove Church Road and Oak Grove Church Road, among other routes.

Altogether, the contract encompasses approximately 32 miles of roadway improvements.

Beyond resurfacing, Jones discussed planned rumble strip installations intended to reduce crashes caused by vehicles drifting outside their travel lanes.The improvements will include portions of U.S. 701 between Garland and the U.S. 421 corridor, as well as additional sections extending toward Newton Grove.

Other routes identified for rumble strip improvements include portions of N.C. 41, N.C. 55 and N.C. 24.

Jones said the installations are intended to help prevent lane-departure accidents by alerting drivers when their vehicles begin drifting toward the edge of the roadway.

The department has also completed a pavement preservation contract involving several secondary roads, with additional preservation projects either under contract or being prepared for future bidding.

Among the roads mentioned for upcoming preservation work were Rogersville Road, West McGowan Road, Indian Town Road, Chestnut Street, Fayetteville Street, Westville Avenue, Williams Street, Johnson Street and Willie Brown Road.

Unlike full resurfacing, pavement preservation treatments are intended to extend the useful life of existing road surfaces and reduce the need for more extensive repairs.

Spring Lane

project progressing

Jones also provided an update on the Spring Lane project, which remains in the right-of-way acquisition phase.

He thanked commissioners, including Chairman Allen McLamb and Commissioner Lethia Lee, along with the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, for their support during a community meeting held Sept. 8.

According to Jones, approximately 80 percent of the necessary right-of-way arrangements have been completed, with the department continuing to work toward obtaining the remaining property agreements.

Should voluntary right-of-way donations fall short of the amount needed, Jones said the department may have to pursue other acquisition measures, potentially affecting the project’s timeline.

He expressed optimism about the progress made thus far and the possibility of moving the project forward.

Eason also took time during his presentation to recognize Sampson County Emergency Management for its cooperation with NCDOT during recent incidents.

He said the department has worked closely with local emergency personnel and wanted commissioners to know how much that assistance has been appreciated.

“They are a good group to work with, and I’ve enjoyed it,” Eason said. “I appreciate what y’all have done to help them out.”

With additional paving, intersection improvements and seasonal preparations ahead, both engineers indicated that NCDOT crews and contractors will remain active across Sampson County as work continues into 2027.