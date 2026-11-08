Voter numbersgrow frompast midterm

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Sampson County voters turned out in greater numbers for Tuesday’s midterm election than they did four years ago, a sign of increased participation in an election that featured several local races and ballot measures.

According to Sampson County Board of Elections Director Niya Rayner, unofficial vote totals show 18,558 residents cast ballots during the 2026 election, through absentee voting, early voting and on Election Day. That number exceeds the 17,965 voters who participated in the 2022 midterm election, with additional ballots still awaiting review.

Rayner said the figures represent encouraging participation for a non-presidential election year, although turnout continues to fall short of what the county typically experiences during presidential elections.

“This is a good turnout for what we consider like an off year,” Rayner said.

With 38,964 registered voters in Sampson County, the preliminary turnout represents approximately 47.6% of eligible registered voters. That percentage could increase once the county completes its canvassing process and determines which outstanding ballots can be counted.

Rayner explained that the current totals do not include all provisional ballots or absentee ballots requiring additional documentation or corrections, commonly referred to as the cure process.

The county is now conducting its canvass, which includes auditing precinct results, reviewing outstanding ballots and verifying election figures before results become official on Friday, Nov. 13.

While the overall turnout increased, Rayner noted that not every voter who participated necessarily cast a vote in every contest appearing on the ballot.That distinction is particularly important when comparing the number of ballots cast with vote totals in individual races or referendums.

“Any contest on the ballot, any contest, whether it’s like U.S. Senate, even if it’s like maybe the presidential contest, any contest is up to the voter if they even want to vote in that contest or not,” Rayner explained.

She emphasized that voters are not required to make a selection in every race for their ballots to count. That includes uncontested races, such as several of the county commissioner contests, state Senate and state House of Representatives as well as ballot measures.

A voter who chooses not to select a candidate or vote on a particular referendum can leave that portion blank without invalidating the remainder of the ballot.

Among the local contests drawing attention Tuesday were the Sampson County sheriff’s race, which saw incumbent Sheriff Jimmy Thornton returned to his office with 58 percent of the total votes cast to challenger Donald Edwards’ 41.98 percent, and the Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor contest, which ended with Eric L. Johnson and Henry E. Moore III winning election. Voters also considered a proposed half-cent sales tax increase for education, which passed with 10,886 votes in favor and 6,804 opposed, according to unofficial results.

Also elected or returned of office, without opposition, were District 9 Sen. Brent Jackson; newcomer Wellie Jackson to the Dist. 22 House of Representatives seat; county commissioners Chip Crumpler, Allen McLamb and Thaddeus Godwin; District Attorney Ernie Lee; Superior Court Judge Robert Gilmore; District Court Judge Mario White; Dist. 12 Sen. Jim Burgin; and Clerk of Court Tammy Grady.

Although former N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper won the statewide race for U.S. Senate, Sampson County supported Republican Michael Whatley, who garnered 9,636 votes to Cooper’s 8,484.

Another statewide ballot measure concerning photo identification requirements received substantial support locally. However, Rayner cautioned against predicting what additional requirements or administrative challenges might arise from future changes to voting laws.

She said the Board of Elections follows requirements established by the North Carolina General Assembly and would need to review any new instructions before determining their impact on future elections, including the 2028 presidential election.

“I am not sure. That is up to the General Assembly of what they decide,” Rayner said, referring to future photo identification criteria.

Beyond turnout, Rayner offered a positive assessment of the county’s updated ballot tabulation system, which was introduced in 2025 and has now been used in both municipal and midterm elections.

According to the elections director, voters have responded favorably to the updated software and its more colorful, user-friendly display. She said the system also makes it easier for voters to identify where to insert their completed ballots.

“They are happy with what we have seen so far,” she said of voter feedback on the tabulators.

As for a breakdown of participation by political party, Rayner said those figures were not yet available because election officials remain in the canvassing period.

The information will become available following the completion of that process, which will also establish the county’s final certified election results.