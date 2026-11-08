Reminders of freedom

You don’t have to visit Washington, D.C., for the chance to see the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution or the Bill of Rights. A permanent Charters of Freedom display was unveiled Friday morning on Vance Street in downtown Clinton, marking the 84th installation of its kind across 21 states and the 50th in North Carolina.

Sampson County and the city of Clinton worked together to bring the display to Vance Street through Foundation Forward Inc., a nonprofit organization working to place replicas of these historic documents in every county in North Carolina and across the United States.

The location, once the site of a jail, now offers future generations a chance to learn about the foundations of the nation with a quick trip to the county seat.

Clinton Mayor Pro Tem Marcus Becton welcomed the crowd gathered on a misty Friday morning, where the Charters of Freedom displays were draped in patriotic coverings. An invocation by Sampson County Commissioner the Rev. Thaddeus Godwin followed, along with the presentation of colors by the Clinton High School JROTC.

Sampson County Board of Elections Chairman Dwight Williams sang “The Star Spangled Banner,” inviting the crowd to join him.

“I don’t believe the national anthem was ever meant to be sung as a solo because we are singing to our country, so please join me,” Williams said.

Chris Raynor led the Pledge of Allegiance before Sampson County Board of Commissioners Chairman Allen McLamb celebrated the partnership between the county and city in bringing the Charters of Freedom to Sampson County. He also thanked Foundation Forward for helping find the location for the display.

“We have come together,” McLamb stressed, emphasizing that “while these documents were written centuries ago they still remain meaningful to us today.”

He went on to describe good government as requiring public accountability, adding that the public must understand how government is supposed to operate to maintain that accountability. The displays, he said, would help establish that understanding.

“This is an investment in future generations’ understanding of their rights and responsibilities as citizens,” McLamb said. “They, too, have a role to play in the future government of Sampson County.”

He concluded by adding, “May God bless Sampson County and may God bless America.”

“Are you ready to be a part of history?” Foundation Forward Inc. Director Mike Unruh asked as he took the podium to share how the historic documents came to be displayed in settings across the country.

He described the story of founders Vance and Mary Jo Patterson, who saw the original Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights displayed in Washington, D.C., and immediately knew they wanted to find a way for others to experience the same feelings they had while viewing those pieces of history.

They returned to Washington to measure the documents without a ruler, using only their own limbs, which Unruh said is why the scale might not be “exact.”

Their mission was to provide access, education and community engagement through Charters of Freedom displays in as many North Carolina counties as possible, expanding into other states whenever opportunities arose. Displays have already been placed in each of their hometowns in Indiana and Illinois, with 21 states now represented.

Each setting is placed in an area with high visibility, available bus parking for field trips and accessibility for veterans. Working with the city and county, Foundation Forward Inc. chose the grassy area at 400 Vance St. for Sampson County’s display.

“Notice I said setting, and not monument,” Unruh remarked. “A monument is for something that already happened. These are living documents.”

In addition to the three founding documents, the Pattersons felt something was missing.“What about the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 19th Amendments?” Unruh recalled them asking.

He explained that those amendments had not previously been displayed in a setting like the Bill of Rights, but the Pattersons wanted to change that.

In addition to the three original displays, a fourth was included featuring the amendments that abolished slavery, established citizenship for those born or naturalized in the United States, prohibited denying voting rights based on race, color or previous condition of servitude, and prohibited denying voting rights based on sex.

“It’s important for all people to know these rights exist,” Unruh emphasized, explaining why the fourth setting was included.

Winston-Salem calligrapher John Stevens studied the original script of the other documents, matching the fourth display to the original three.

“In 300-500 years, future generations will know you were here,” Unruh declared as he announced that everyone who signed the attendance sheet would be documented in a time capsule placed within the setting next spring.

The capsule is scheduled to be opened on the 300th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2076 and again on the 300th anniversary of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 2087.

“Some of you might say will our country last that long?” Unruh remarked. “But we’re celebrating the 250th so we can do 250 more,” he said, smiling as he spoke of the years he believes America has ahead of it.

All are welcome to contribute historical mementos to the time capsule, which will not be officially sealed until a smaller ceremony next year, Unruh reported. A letter from founder Vance Patterson will also be included.

He encouraged those in attendance to consider bringing reminders of Sampson County as it is today or as it was in the past, including newspaper clippings, speeches or a small book. Others are also welcome to submit items.

Before the displays were unveiled, seven ceremonial cannon shots were fired by retired Command Sgt. Maj. Perry Snider, accompanied by snare drummer Remy Maccioli.

Honorary cannon participants included Becton; Clinton City Manager J.P. Duncan; County Manager Allen Vann; McLamb; District 4 County Commissioner Lethia Lee; and Clinton City Council members Neal Strickland and Wanda Corbett.

As the seventh cannon fired, the displays were revealed, and attendees gathered around them for photos, taking in the words that helped form the nation and continue to shape it today.

Duncan expressed his gratitude for the display now residing in Clinton.

“We’re really excited to have this historic opportunity in downtown Clinton,” he said.

Vann described the process involved in bringing the displays to Sampson County, crediting former interim County Manager Jeffrey Hudson with completing much of the initial work before Vann came on board.

Once the Board of Commissioners approved the project last November, much of the work involved determining the best location and overseeing its progress. Vann credited Foundation Forward Inc. with remaining hands-on throughout the process.

Vann echoed McLamb’s comments during the ceremony, stressing the partnership between the city and county.

“It’s good to know this is generational,” he added. “It’s going to help our youth, which is great for the community.”

The Charters of Freedom displays are now a permanent fixture in downtown Clinton, open to the public as the 84th installation in the country and the 50th in North Carolina.