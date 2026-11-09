Butler Avenue’s first movie night brings community

Butler Avenue Elementary School held its first-ever family movie night Thursday, with the lawn covered in adults and their children watching Toy Story 5, the popcorn popper staying busy and staff and families, alike, remembering that school is community.

“We appreciate you, Jollypop,” Butler Avenue Principal Dr. Angela Harding Newkirk could be heard saying as data manager Tammie Jolly set down a large cardboard box of chips near the line of families eagerly awaiting popcorn.

“We’ve got chips if anybody wants chips instead of popcorn,” Jolly announced, showing the quick thinking of an educator in the midst of a faulty popcorn machine.

“This is our first-ever movie night,” Harding Newkirk shared with excitement over the number of families that blanketed the lawn facing an inflatable screen, with Toy Story 5 projected for all to see and a single spotlight illuminating the concession stand on the otherwise dark evening.

“A lot of families are here, and a lot of them said it was their first movie night like this,” the principal said, pleased that so many students and their families made time for a Thursday evening school event.

“This was just our way of saying thank you,” she explained, sharing that the event came together as a way to celebrate the school community with a free evening of entertainment. Despite the event coming soon after the school’s fall festival, “we just wanted to make this happen,” the principal insisted.

“Of course there are always hiccups,” Harding Newkirk added, explaining that the popcorn machine kept turning on and off.“But we’ll know for next time,” she said, reiterating that while this was the school’s first movie night, she and her staff were already learning lessons for the next one.

“If I had to go to the store and get some popcorn, we would make sure these families were going to get what they were promised,” she added emphatically.

“Coach K special, $29.99,” Kristin Calhoun-Minnis said as she walked by holding a blanket in the air.

Harding Newkirk remarked that the “Coach K special” was a 1-cent discount on an otherwise $30 blanket that the school’s Parent Teacher Student Organization was selling as a fundraiser.

“All the kids know me as Coach K,” shared Calhoun-Minnis, who is in her second year as the STEM coordinator at Butler Avenue, where she teaches each student once a week.

“I think it’s great,” the educator said of Thursday night’s event. “I’m not from here, it’s only my second year in Clinton, and I love to see the community.”She added that “family engagement is what we’re all about at Butler,” expressing her excitement that parents didn’t just drop their children off, but stayed to enjoy the evening together.

“Our staff is here. We are a family,” she stressed.

Calhoun-Minnis explained that in addition to the free popcorn and drink everyone received, a concession stand offered additional snacks, with proceeds going to Butler’s exceptional children’s class.

“Our champions. All money goes directly back to them,” she emphasized.

As the educator made her way to the PTSO table, two police officers walked up, and one asked, “Do y’all not have school tomorrow?”

Calhoun-Minnis replied, “Oh we have school. This is Butler Avenue. We turn up!”

Representing the PTSO was first-year President Deeanna Raynor, who was hoping to sell Butler Avenue blankets to raise money for teacher appreciation in the spring.

So far this year, Raynor reported that the PTSO had hosted a back-to-school luncheon for teachers, provided school supplies for educators and held a fundraiser with Burrito Shak.

“We’re all about supporting teachers because we’ve got some great (ones) at Butler Avenue,” she said.

“This is a great event. Me personally, I’ve never attended an event like this,” Raynor stressed, highlighting the welcoming community she was grateful to be part of at Butler, both as a parent and for her second-grade daughter.

“My daughter is in second grade here and she’s out there somewhere tonight,” Raynor said, adding how thrilled her daughter was to attend the movie night.

“She was really excited,” she emphasized.

“It would be helpful to have more parent involvement, but it’s understandable,” Raynor said of her work with the PTSO and her appreciation for the contributions parents make to help the school.

“Many parents have a full-time job, as do I, but by paying dues many help financially even if they can’t volunteer.”

Raynor herself enjoys the volunteer opportunities the PTSO provides.

“I like helping people, I like making them smile.”

Raynor stressed her commitment to supporting teachers, who in turn pour so much into their students.

“I just like being able to help,” she concluded, expressing gratitude for her daughter’s school and the community it provides for families.