County leaders saygreen-lighted salestax hike will help

With Sampson County voters approving a half-cent sales tax increase during Tuesday’s election, county commissioners are looking ahead to how the additional revenue can help support public education, pay down school-related debt and potentially create an opportunity for property tax relief.

District 3 Commissioner Houston “Chip” Crumpler III and District 5 Commissioner Thaddeus Godwin, both supporters of the referendum, expressed appreciation for voters who backed the measure, which is projected to generate approximately $4 million annually.

The referendum, unanimously supported by the five-member Sampson County Board of Commissioners, authorizes an additional 0.5% local sales and use tax. Commissioners have emphasized that the intent is to direct the additional revenue toward the county’s public schools, particularly to help pay down existing school debt while supporting other educational needs.

By using the additional sales tax revenue to address those obligations, county leaders hope to reduce financial pressure on the county’s general fund, potentially creating opportunities to maintain essential services without placing additional burdens on property owners.

For Crumpler, who has consistently advocated for diversifying the county’s revenue sources, the results represented an encouraging response from residents who recognized the financial challenges facing local government.

According to unofficial election results, the referendum passed with 10,886 votes in favor and 6,804 against, with approximately 61.5% of voters supporting the measure.

“It gives me the confidence that we’re moving in the right direction,” Crumpler said, pointing to the measure receiving more than 60% of the vote.

He credited the board’s efforts to educate residents about the county’s financial position, particularly the challenges of maintaining public services with a limited tax base.

“I feel a lot of that’s to do with the fact that this board has done, I think, more than previous boards have in trying to educate the public and be transparent and forthcoming with the public about where the county really stands financially,” he explained.

Crumpler noted that Sampson County’s designation as a Tier 1 county, along with its extensive agricultural land, creates unique financial circumstances. While North Carolina’s present-use value program provides important property tax benefits to qualifying agricultural landowners, he said it also limits the revenue available to support county operations.

That, in turn, places additional pressure on the county to fund essential services, including law enforcement, emergency services and public education.

“We needed to diversify our tax base, which meant we needed to try to get some more revenue via the sales tax, and this was an option that came available,” Crumpler said.

By directing additional sales tax revenue toward school-related obligations, he believes the county can gain greater flexibility in its overall budget without relying as heavily on property taxes.

“Our overall goal is to provide the best services we possibly can provide within the context of the county we live in, the tax base that we have and the constraints that we are forced to live and operate within,” he said.

Crumpler emphasized that residents should expect services comparable to those available in surrounding counties, including Duplin, Harnett, Cumberland and Johnston, without necessarily facing substantial property tax increases to support them.

For Godwin, the referendum’s passage represented a collective investment in the county’s educational future, with the financial responsibility shared among residents and visitors who make taxable purchases locally.

“The people spoke who approved it, and we were so happy,” Godwin said.

He believes the sales tax provides a broader method of generating revenue than relying solely on property owners.

“Everybody has an opportunity to participate in it,” Godwin explained, noting that visitors making purchases in Sampson County will also contribute to the additional revenue.

Godwin said the relatively small amount added to individual purchases can produce significant revenue when collected across the county.

“It’s not that much on a dollar, on $100 that we’re putting out. But all of us are doing it together,” he said. “Everybody that buys something puts into it.”

The commissioner also acknowledged the role of state Sen. Brent Jackson in helping advance the legislation necessary for the county to place the referendum before voters.

However, Godwin reserved his greatest appreciation for the residents who ultimately supported the measure.“One of the most credits I give to is the people of Sampson County, to be able to see the effort, the future and something that’s going to help our schools,” he said.

Both commissioners pointed to the county’s existing and anticipated school-related financial obligations as reasons the additional revenue will be important in the years ahead.

Godwin said the projected $4 million in annual revenue could help the county address those obligations while providing greater financial stability for future educational needs.

“It’s a future thing that’s going to help us to pivot a whole lot farther in what we do,” he said.

Property tax relief

remains a priority

While the referendum’s passage provides another source of revenue, Crumpler stressed that his previously stated goal of reducing the county’s property tax rate remains a priority.

“I still intend to work toward reducing the property tax rate by a penny in the next budget,” he said.

However, he cautioned that any reduction would depend on the county’s financial position when commissioners begin preparing the next spending plan.

Among the uncertainties are potential financial obligations stemming from federal legislation, including changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as SNAP.

Crumpler explained that changes in federal and state cost-sharing requirements could place additional financial responsibilities on counties. He also noted that administrative error rates could affect how much local governments ultimately must contribute.

Sampson County currently maintains a low error rate, according to Crumpler, but he acknowledged that those figures can fluctuate from year to year.

“All of that remains up in the air, but I feel confident that we should be able to live up to the promises that I made and that other board members have expressed they support as well,” he said.

Godwin also expressed openness to property tax relief, particularly for homeowners and senior citizens, but stopped short of making a commitment before the county has an opportunity to evaluate the additional revenue.

“It’s a very good proposal,” Godwin said, explaining that commissioners would need to determine how effectively the new sales tax revenue addresses the county’s financial obligations.

“If we could do that, that would be a plus. That would be a kudos for everybody,” he added.

Accountability for

additional revenue

With voters approving the increase, both commissioners also addressed questions about ensuring the additional revenue is used for its intended educational purposes.

Godwin emphasized that the money is intended to support public schools, particularly by helping pay down the county’s school-related debt, rather than being directed toward unrelated government expenses.

“This is going towards the school,” he said. “It’s not like the lottery that you get so much for the school and so much for other things.”

Crumpler, meanwhile, explained that residents will be able to examine how the revenue is collected and spent through the county’s annual budget documents.

“Every year the budget clearly documents our revenues and it also documents our expenditures from those same revenues,” he said.

He acknowledged that the budget is an extensive document but maintained that the information would be publicly available for residents interested in reviewing how the additional tax dollars are allocated.

“It will be transparent and made public,” Crumpler assured.

Although the additional revenue will not eliminate the county’s financial challenges, both commissioners believe its passage provides an opportunity to address longstanding educational obligations while considering ways to ease the burden on property owners.

For Godwin, the outcome also reflects a shared commitment among county residents to supporting public education.

“We are very excited about it being passed and to be able to advocate our school system would be better,” he said.