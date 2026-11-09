Mobile pharmacy will dole out free OTC meds Nov. 20

On Friday Nov. 20, any North Carolina resident over the age of 18 has the opportunity to get up to eight over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and other pharmacy items at no cost, with no ID or paperwork required. It will be made possible when the NC MedAssistMobile Pharmacy travels to the YMCA on its first ever visit to Sampson County —with 10 volunteers still needed to make this event possible.

The United Way of Sampson County and its board have been tasked with helping spread the word about the event and recruiting volunteers to make it possible, explained UW Executive Director Dr. Linda Jewell Carr. “Volunteers are essential to the success of this event, and we cannot do it without their support,” she stressed, adding that she would welcome anyone willing to give their time to help serve the community.

Anyone interested in being a volunteer is urged to contact Carr by emailing [email protected].

NC MedAssist is sponsored by Blue Cross and Blue Shield, which has been bringing the NCMedAssist program to communities across North Carolina for more than 20 years.

“This is the first time we have had the opportunity to participate in Sampson County, and we are excited to bring this valuable resource to our residents,” shared Carr. The United Way executive Ddirector added that she hopes for a strong turnout so this will be a recurring opportunity for the county.”We encourage everyone to help spread the word,” she stressed. “We want to show NCMedAssist and its partners how much Sampson County appreciates and welcomes this support.”

The event will provide free over-the-counter medications, including pain relievers, cold and cough medicines, allergy medications, digestive aids, vitamins, and children’s medications. Participants must be 18 years of age or older to pick up the medicines on Nov. 20. Individuals can pre-register and select medications ahead of time on the NCMedAssist website.

Depending on sponsorship support, medications will be available for approximately 500 people, according to Carr, sharing that if fewer than 500 people pre-register, additional medications will be available on the day of the event. Medicines will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Adults can participate regardless of what insurance you have, or if you are uninsured. There are options for children’s medicines as well, but they must be picked up by an adult over the age of 18. The event is free to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We especially encourage individuals and families who may have difficulty affording these everyday medications to attend,” stressed Carr, expressing her hope for this event as an opportunity for everyone to access products that can help support the health and well-being of the entire community.

“We are still recruiting volunteers to help make the event a success,” stressed Carr, reporting that 10 volunteers are still needed. Volunteers can sign up for either a morning or afternoon shift, or volunteer for the entirety of the event. “We welcome individuals, community groups, businesses, and organizations who are willing to lend a hand,” emphasized Carr, highlighting that each and every volunteer makes a difference. She emphasized the gratitude that all involved in United Way of Sampson County have for those willing to “lend a hand and help their neighbors.”

“We are excited to bring this opportunity to Sampson County for the first time, and look forward to seeing our community come together to make it a success,” Carr reiterated.

In a press release from NC MedAssist, the mobile pharmacy’s visit to Clinton was announced earlier this week, repeating that any N.C. resident 18 or older is welcome to receive free medicines and vitamins in categories like pain relief, allergy medications, digestive aids, multivitamins, acne treatment, antifungal cream, and sunscreen. Selection may vary based on availability.

“Access to medicine is about more than treating an immediate need. It can help people stay healthier, manage their conditions, and avoid more serious health challenges down the road,” said Lisa Szabo, Director of NC MedAssist’s Mobile Free Pharmacy Program in the press release. “By bringing resources directly into communities, we’re helping remove barriers before they become bigger obstacles,” she stressed.

At the Nov. 20 event, North Carolina residents without health insurance and with a household income at or below 300% of the poverty level can also learn about enrolling in NC MedAssist’s Free Pharmacy Program, which provides prescription medication by mail at no cost to qualifying residents.

This event is sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and more information about NC MedAssist and its programs can be found at www.medassist.org.